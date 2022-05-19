‘Riverdale’ to End With Season 7 in Spring 2023￼

“Riverdale” is coming to an end.

The long-running CW series will debut its seventh and final season at midseason in spring 2023, the network announced Thursday.

“I am a big believer in attempting to give series that have had long run the appropriate send off,” said Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW. “We had a long conversation with Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] yesterday, who’s thrilled by this news. And we’re going to treat the show in the manner it deserves.”

He continued, “It was an iconic pop culture star, and we want to make sure it goes out the right way.”

“Riverdale” was given the greenlight for Season 7 in March along with several other popular series that were handed early renewals, including “All American,” “The Flash,” “Kung Fu,” “Nancy Drew,” “Superman & Lois” and “Walker.”

Season 6 of “Riverdale” began with a five-episode event special in which Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Archie (KJ Apa) decided to give their romantic relationship another go just as a bomb was planted under Archie’s bed by Mark Consuelos’ Hiram Lodge. Fortunately (and quite strangely) the bomb doesn’t go off. However, when Betty and Archie wake up, they are living in Rivervale — a much darker and seedier town than Riverdale with ghosts, witches, demons and human sacrifices afoot.

Earlier this year, the series celebrated its 100th episode, giving answers about how the characters had ended up in an alternate reality and finally transporting them back to Riverdale to kick off the rest of Season 6.

“Riverdale” airs on The CW Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT.