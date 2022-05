The major broadcast networks are making their decisions with regards to which TV shows will continue, and which have reached the end. Is your favorite show returning for the 2022-2023 television season? Find out which shows are coming back, which shows are wrapping their runs, and which ones have been canceled below in our list of canceled and renewed series for 2022.

The Conners (ABC)

ABC

Canceled:

Card Sharks

Celebrity Dating Game

For Life

The Hustler

Match Game

Pooch Perfect

Promised Land

Queens

The Ultimate Surfer

Renewed:

Abbott Elementary: Renewed for Season 2

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Renewed for Season 33

American Idol: Renewed for Season 6 at ABC (but 21st overall)

The Bachelor: Renewed for Season 27

Bachelor in Paradise Renewed for Season 8

Big Sky: Renewed for Season 3

Celebrity Family Feud: Renewed for Season 8

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Renewed for Season 3

The Conners: Renewed for Season 5

The Goldbergs: Renewed for Season 10

The Good Doctor: Renewed for Season 6

Grey’s Anatomy: Renewed for Season 19 (announced in January)

Holey Moley: Renewed for Season 4

Home Economics: Renewed for Season 3

Judge Steve Harvey (renewed for Season 2)

A Million Little Things: Renewed for Season 5

The Rookie: Renewed for Season 5

Press Your Luck: Renewed for Season 4

Shark Tank (renewed for Season 24)

Station 19: Renewed for Season 6

The Wonder Years: Renewed for Season 2

The $100,000 Pyramid: Renewed for Season 6

“Chicago P.D.” (NBC)

NBC

Canceled:

Ellen’s Game of Games

The Endgame

Kenan

Mr. Mayor

New Amsterdam: Will end after a shortened Season 5

Ordinary Joe

Small Fortune

Renewed:

American Auto: Renewed for Season 2

The Blacklist: Renewed for Season 10

Chicago Fire: Renewed for Season 11

Chicago Med: Renewed for Season 8

Chicago P.D.: Renewed for Season 10

Grand Crew: Renewed for Season 2

La Brea Renewed for Season 2

Law & Order: Renewed for Season 22

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Renewed for Season 3

That’s My Jam: Renewed for Season 2

Transplant: Renewed for Season 2

Young Rock: Renewed for Season 3

CBS

Canceled:

B Positive

Bull: Ending with Season 6

Good Sam

How We Roll

Magnum P.I.

United States of Al

Renewed:

The Amazing Race: Renewed for Season 34

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition: Renewed for Season 3

Blood & Treasure: Renewed for Season 2 (already filmed, but hasn’t premiered yet)

Blue Bloods: Renewed for Season 13

Bob Hearts Abishola: Renewed for Season 4

CSI: Vegas: Renewed for Season 2

The Equalizer: Renewed for Seasons 3 & 4

FBI: Renewed for Seasons 5 & 6

FBI: Most Wanted: Renewed for Seasons 4 & 5

FBI: International: Renewed for Seasons 2 & 3

Ghosts: Renewed for Season 2

NCIS: Renewed for Season 20

NCIS: Hawaii: Renewed for Season 2

NCIS: Los Angeles: Renewed for Season 14

The Neighborhood: Renewed for Season 5

Secret Celebrity Renovation: Renewed for Season 2

Survivor: Renewed for Seasons 43 and 44

S.W.A.T.: Renewed for Season 6

Tough as Nails: Renewed for Season 4

Young Sheldon: Renewed for Seasons 6 and 7

Photo: Katie Yu/The CW

THE CW

Canceled:

4400

Batwoman

Charmed

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Dynasty

In the Dark

Legacies

Naomi

The Outpost

The Republic of Sarah

Roswell: New Mexico

Renewed:

All American: Renewed for Season 5

All American: Homecoming: Renewed for Season 2

Nancy Drew: Renewed for Season 4

Kung Fu: Renewed for Season 3

Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Renewed for Season 9

Riverdale: Renewed for Season 7

Stargirl: Renewed for Season 3

Superman & Lois: Renewed for Season 3

The Flash: Renewed for Season 9

Walker: Renewed for Season 3

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Renewed for Season 3

World’s Funniest Animal: Renewed for Season 3

CR: Jeff Neumann/FOX

Fox

Canceled:

The Big Leap

Our Kind of People

Pivoting



Renewed:

Bob’s Burgers: Renewed for Season 13 (will premiere in fall 2022)

The Cleaning Lady: Renewed for Season 2

Family Guy: Renewed for Seasons 20 (will premiere in May)

Fantasy Island: Renewed for Season 2 (premieres May 31)

Hell’s Kitchen: Renewed for Seasons 21 and 22

Housebroken: Renewed for Season 2

I Can See Your Voice: Renewed for Season 2

LEGO Masters: Renewed for Season 3

MasterChef: Renewed for Season 12

Next Level Chef: Renewed for Season 2

The Great North: Renewed in 2021 for Season 3

The Simpsons: Renewed in 2021 through Season 34

TBD:

9-1-1

9-1-1: Lone Star

Call Me Kat

Duncanville

The Masked Singer

The Resident

Welcome to Flatch