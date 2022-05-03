The procedural dramas emerge victorious once again

“9-1-1” earned the title of highest-rated (as did the network overall). The Ryan Murphy series secured a 0.7 demo rating and 5.1 million total viewers in the 8 p.m. slot.

In terms of viewers, “NCIS” was the clear winner with 7.3 million people tuning in at 9 p.m.. The O.G. series as well as its spinoff, “NCIS: Hawai’i” were back with new episodes on Monday after a week of re-airings. The network also dominated viewership overall, averaging about 6 million viewers throughout primetime.

“American Idol” only aired for one hour instead of two, which didn’t impact its numbers too much. The singing competition still drew a 0.68 demo rating and 5.9 million total viewers. In the second hour of primetime, ABC aired a new episode of “Shark Tank,” which also fared well with a 0.53 demo rating and 3.6 million total viewers.

Here’s how Monday night’s primetime numbers broke down across the major broadcast networks:

Fox was first in average ratings with a 0.61 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demo. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 6 million, according to official numbers.

ABC was second in average ratings with a 0.54 demo rating, while Fox was second in average total viewers with 4.7 million.

On Fox, “9-1-1” kicked off primetime with a 0.7 demo rating and 5.1 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “9-1-1: Lone Star” took home a 0.51 demo rating and 4.3 million total viewers. Fox doesn’t air new programming in the 10 p.m. hour.

CBS was third in average ratings with a 0.52 demo rating. ABC was third in average total viewers with 4.4 million.

On CBS, “The Neighborhood” drew a 0.62 demo rating and 5.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m., while “Bob Hearts Abishola” received a 0.52 demo rating and 5.4 million total viewers at 8:30. At 9, “NCIS” secured a 0.55 demo rating and 7.3 million total viewers. “NCIS: Hawai’i” ended the night with a 0.43 demo rating and 5.2 million total viewers at 10.

For ABC, “American Idol” raked in a 0.68 demo rating and 5.9 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, a special airing of “Shark Tank” earned a 0.53 demo rating and 3.6 million total viewers. “The Good Doctor” rounded things out with a 0.41 demo rating and 3.7 million total viewers at 10.

NBC was fourth in average ratings with a 0.25 demo rating and in average total viewers with 1.6 million. “American Song Contest” started the night with a 0.28 demo rating and 1.6 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “Endgame” got a 0.2 demo rating and 1.4 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in average ratings with a 0.11 demo rating and in average total viewers with 391,000. “All American” had a 0.12 demo rating and 447,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., and “All American: Homecoming” secured a 0.1 demo rating and 335,000 total viewers at 9. The CW doesn’t air new programming at 10 p.m.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.5 demo rating and in average total viewers with 1.7 million. “Soltero Con Hijas” earned a 0.4 demo rating and 1.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” had a 0.5 demo rating and 1.7 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.5 demo rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 demo rating and in average total viewers with 998,000. “Exatlón,” which began at 7 p.m., had a 0.3 demo rating and 1 million total viewers. “Hercai: Amor y Venganza” got a 0.3 demo rating and 1.1 million viewers at 9. At 10, “Pasión de Gavilanes” received a 0.3 demo rating and 740,000 total viewers.