Fox’s ‘9-1-1’ Wins Monday’s Primetime Ratings, CBS’ ‘NCIS’ Takes Top Viewership

by | May 3, 2022 @ 6:30 PM

The procedural dramas emerge victorious once again

Audiences love a good procedural drama. Fox’s “9-1-1” and CBS’ “NCIS” both scored top spots among Monday night’s primetime ratings.

“9-1-1” earned the title of highest-rated (as did the network overall). The Ryan Murphy series secured a 0.7 demo rating and 5.1 million total viewers in the 8 p.m. slot.

Katie Campione

