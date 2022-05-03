"NCIS" (CBS)

CBS Snags Early TV Season Win in Total Viewers, NBC Tops Demo Ratings

by | May 3, 2022 @ 12:10 PM

Here’s where the broadcast networks currently stand with about a month left and quite a few season finales to go

CBS is crowning itself the winner of total viewers for the 2021-2022 TV season. The network announced on Tuesday that, according to its projections, it’s positioned to become the most-watched primetime network for the 14th consecutive season. Though the key demo win would go to NBC.

The season isn’t officially over yet, but CBS is currently averaging 6.35 million viewers per night, placing it about 100,000 viewers ahead of second-place NBC. However, NBC is leading in the key 18-49 demo with a primetime average of 1.2. Fox is currently second with a 1.1, while CBS is third with a 0.8.

Katie Campione

