CBS’ stalwart reality competition is still going strong

CBS’ stalwart reality competition earned a 0.85 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 5.7 million total viewers in the 8 p.m. hour. That’s the biggest audience that “Survivor” has drawn since Dec. 8.

In a not-so-shocking turn of events, “Survivor” soared above the rest of Wednesday’s primetime programming in terms of both demo ratings and viewers.

However, the network’s other offerings didn’t fare as well, sinking the network’s average primetime rating. CBS finished second overall in both ratings and viewers with a 0.44 rating and 3.4 million average total viewers.

The highest-rated network of the night was Fox, which secured an average 0.49 demo rating across primetime. The network that drew the most eyeballs was NBC with an average of 3.7 million tuning in for “One Chicago” reruns.

Here’s how the numbers broke down across the major networks:

Fox was first in ratings with an average 0.49 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demo. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 3.7 million, according to official numbers.

CBS was second in ratings with an average 0.44 in the demo, and in total viewers with an average of 3.4 million. “Survivor” scored a 0.85 demo rating and 5.7 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Beyond the Edge” plummeted to a 0.27 demo rating and 2.4 million total viewers. “Good Sam” took home a 0.21 demo rating and 2 million total viewers at 10.

NBC was third in ratings with an average 0.41 in the demo. Fox was third in total viewers with an average of 2.9 million.

On Fox, “The Masked Singer” drew a 0.67 demo rating and 4.2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Domino Masters” received a 0.31 demo rating and 1.6 million total viewers. Fox doesn’t air primetime programming in the 10 p.m. slot.

NBC opted for reruns of the “One Chicago” franchise on Wednesday. An encore of “Chicago Med” aired first to a 0.39 demo rating and 3.8 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, a re-airing of “Chicago Fire” secured a 0.43 demo rating and 3.9 million total viewers. A rerun of “Chicago PD” rounded things out with a 0.43 demo rating and 3.4 million total viewers at 10.

ABC was fourth in ratings with an average 0.25 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 1.7 million. The network also aired mostly encores on Wednesday.

A re-airing of “The Goldbergs” kicked things off with a 0.33 demo rating and 2.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “The Wonder Years” had a 0.22 demo rating and 1.4 million total viewers. A special rerun of “Abbott Elementary” garnered a 0.24 demo rating and 1.4 million total viewers at 9, while a rerun of “Home Economics” took home a 0.18 demo rating and 1.1 million total viewers at 9:30. A new episode of “Million Little Things” ended the night with a 0.26 demo rating and 1.9 million total viewers at 10.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.11 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 568,000. “Flash” was first, airing to a 0.12 demo rating and 557,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. “Kung Fu” got a 0.09 demo rating and 578,000 total viewers at 10. The CW doesn’t air primetime programming at 10.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 1.6 million. “Soltero Con Hijas” earned a 0.5 rating and 1.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” had a 0.5 rating and 1.7 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.5 rating and 1.7 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 1 million. “Exatlón,” which began at 7 p.m., had a 0.2 rating and 988,000 total viewers. “Hercai: Amor y Venganza” got a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million viewers at 9. At 10, “Pasión de Gavilanes” received a 0.2 rating and 717,000 total viewers.