"Survivor" (CBS)

Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Soars Above All Other Primetime Programming on Wednesday

by | April 28, 2022 @ 3:42 PM

CBS’ stalwart reality competition is still going strong

In a not-so-shocking turn of events, “Survivor” soared above the rest of Wednesday’s primetime programming in terms of both demo ratings and viewers.

CBS’ stalwart reality competition earned a 0.85 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 5.7 million total viewers in the 8 p.m. hour. That’s the biggest audience that “Survivor” has drawn since Dec. 8.

Katie Campione

