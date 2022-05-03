New ‘Jackass’ Spinoff Series in the Works for Paramount+

A new “Jackass” series is in the works for Paramount+, with the show’s original creators working to create the new series, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish announced Tuesday.

No other details were immediately available about the series or whether stars Johnny Knoxville and other original cast members would be appearing on the series.

“Based off the success of ‘Jackass Forever,’ we’re working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+,” Bakish said Tuesday during the company’s Q1 earnings call.

“Jackass Forever” opened in theaters earlier this year and made $80 million at the global box office. The film as directed by Jeff Tremaine reunited the original cast for the first time in 11 years and starred Knoxville alongside fan favorites like Steve-O and Wee Man, as well as new cast members joining the “Jackass” crew.

“Jackass” first debuted on MTV between 2000 and 2001 across three brief seasons and was a sensation for the cable network, eventually spawning three different films prior to the latest reunion movie.

Paramount+ reached roughly 40 million subscribers in the fiscal quarter that ended March 31, adding 6.8 million subscribers, and “Jackass Forever” also landed on Paramount+ immediately following a 45-day theatrical exclusive window.

“Jackass 4.5,” which contains some bonus footage during the making of “Jackass Forever,” will premiere on Netflix on May 20.