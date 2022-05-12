‘Young Rock’ Renewed for Season 3 at NBC

The adventures of a young Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will continue for another season.

On Thursday, NBC confirmed it had renewed “Young Rock” for Season 3.

The series stars Johnson himself as he recounts tales of his younger years, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, John Tui, Fasitua Amosa and Matthew Willig.

Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras are executive producers.

“Young Rock” is produced by Universal Television, in association with Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.

Additionally, NBC has renewed its comedy “Grand Crew” for a second season.

“Grand Crew” stars Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart.

Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor are executive producers on the series.

The series is produced by Universal Television.

In related news, TheWrap has learned that “The Endgame,” “Kenan” and “Mr. Mayor,” however, will not be returning.