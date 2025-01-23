Robert Eggers to Direct ‘Labyrinth’ Sequel for TriStar

Robert Eggers is getting very busy. A day after setting up his next film, “Werwulf,” at Focus Features, the director of “Nosferatu” and “The Northman” has closed a deal with TriStar Pictures to direct a sequel to “Labyrinth.”

Released in 1986, “Labyrinth” starred Jennifer Connolly as a teen who, frustrated with taking care of her infant half-brother, wishes for him to be taken away by the goblins in a fantasy book she is reading. Her rash wish is granted by the Goblin King Jareth, played by David Bowie, who gives her 13 hours to find her brother in a magical labyrinth before he is turned into a goblin forever.

Initially a box office dud with $34 million grossed against a $25 million budget, “Labyrinth” became a cult classic thanks to Bowie’s performance and the intricate puppet creatures created by director Jim Henson and his team. Details on the sequel’s plot are being kept under wraps.

Along with the sequel, Eggers is also setting up “Werwulf,” a 13th century werewolf tale that will be released by Focus Features at Christmas 2026. Chris and Eleanor Columbus are producing the film through Maiden Voyage, with the screenplay written by Eggers with “The Northman” co-writer Sjón,. Eggers will also work with the same writer-producer team on the “Labyrinth” sequel.

Having already built a cult following with horror films like “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse,” Eggers has seen his star rise over the past month thanks to “Nosferatu,” his remake of the classic 1922 silent vampire horror film.

The movie, which earned four Oscar nominations on Thursday, is on the verge of crossing $100 million domestically and is currently the second-highest grossing film in Focus Features’ history behind only “Brokeback Mountain.”

Eggers is repped by WME and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. His attachment to “Labyrinth” was first reported by Jeff Sneider.