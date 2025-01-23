Robert Eggers to Direct Medieval Werewolf Thriller for Focus Features

Continuing its relationship with filmmaker Robert Eggers, Focus Features will produce and finance his next film, “Werwulf,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

The film will be released in North America on Christmas Day, 2026. “Werwulf” follows the release of the tremendously successful film “Nosferatu,” which quickly became the biggest non-sequel Horror opening in 2024.

“Werwulf” is written by Eggers and Sjón (“The Northman”), with Eggers set to direct. Both Eggers and Sjón will produce alongside Focus Features, with Maiden Voyage’s Chris and Eleanor Columbus executive producing.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, “while details are scarce, sources say the story is set in 13th century England.”

“Nosferatu” is an adaptation of the 1922 silent movie classic, itself a loose adaptation of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” with a starry cast that includes Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.

It follows many of the same beats as “Dracula,” with Eggers’ typical attention to historical detail and sumptuous camerawork (from the filmmaker’s regular cinematographer Jarin Blaschke).

In addition to “Nosferatu,” the filmmaker and studio have partnered on all his films to date, including “The Northman,” as well as “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse,” for which Focus handled international distribution through Universal International.

Robert Eggers is repped by WME and Frankfurt Kurnit.

