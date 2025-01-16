‘Nosferatu,’ ‘The Brutalist,’ ‘Maria’ Receive Nominations From American Society of Cinematographers

The cinematographers of “The Brutalist,” “A Complete Unknown,” “Conclave,” “Dune: Part Two,” “Maria,” “Nosferatu” and “Wicked” have been nominated for the top feature-film award by the American Society of Cinematographers, which announced its nominations on Thursday after a week-long delay because of the Los Angeles wildfires.

The nominated cinematographers were Jarin Blaschke for “Nosferatu,” Alice Brooks for “Wicked,” Lol Crawley for “The Brutalist,” Stéphane Fontaine for “Conclave,” Greig Fraser for “Dune: Part Two,” Edward Lachman for “Maria” and Phedon Papamichael for “A Complete Unknown.”

The nominations were the fourth for Fraser, Lachman and Papamichael. Brooks became only the fourth woman ever nominated in the feature-film category by the ASC, following Rachel Morrison for “Mudbound,” Ari Wegner for “The Power of the Dog” and Mandy Walker for “Elvis.” Walker is the only woman to win.

The category was expanded to seven nominees rather than the usual five, but it still did not include “Nickel Boys” cinematographer Jomo Fray, who is considered a strong contender for a nomination for the cinematography Oscar. Fray was nominated by the ASC in the Spotlight category, which goes to smaller international and film-festival releases. Other nominees in that category are Michal Dymek for “The Girl With the Needle” and Klaus Kneist and Renata Mwende for “Nawi.”

According to the ASC, the number of nominees in the feature-film category can be any number between five and 10, depending on the percentage of votes a film receives. In practice, the category has consisted of five nominees 36 times in the 39 years the ASC Awards have existed. It had seven nominees in 2014 and six in 1996 and ’97.

The expanded category makes the ASC Award less reliable as an Oscar predictor. Over the last decade, the ASC and the Academy agreed on all five nominees three times, on four out of five six times and on three out of five once. Overall, more than 80% of ASC nominees typically go on to receive Oscar nominations.

Documentary nominees were “Gaucho Gaucho,” “Porcelain War” and “Photographer: Dan Winters: Life Is Once. Forever.”

Television nominees included “Hacks,” “The Franchise,” “Sugar,” “Emily in Paris” and “Only Murders in the Building” for half-hour series; “The Crown,” “Silo” and two episodes each of “House of the Dragon” and “Shōgun” for one-hour series; and “Masters of the Air,” “Interior Chinatown,” “Ripley,” “The Penguin,” “Disclaimer” and “Hold Your Breath” for limited series or TV movies.

Rodrigo Prieto, who was nominated in the feature-film category last year for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” was nominated this year for his music video for “Fortnight” by Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone.

The winners will be announced at the 39th annual ASC Awards, which will take place on Feb. 23 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills.

Here is the list of nominees:

Theatrical Feature Film

Jarin Blaschke for “Nosferatu” (Focus Features)

Alice Brooks, ASC for “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Lol Crawley, BSC for “The Brutalist” (A24)

Stéphane Fontaine, AFC for “Conclave” (Focus Features)

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for “Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Edward Lachman, ASC for “Maria” (Netflix)

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC, GCA for “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight Pictures)

Episode of a Half Hour Series

Adam Bricker, ASC for “Hacks” – Episode “Just for Laughs” (Max)

Carl Herse for “The Franchise”- Episode “Sc 31A: Tecto Meets Eye” (HBO)

Richard Rutkowski, ASC for “Sugar” – Episode “Starry-Eyed” (Apple TV+)

Seamus Tierney for “Emily in Paris” – Episode “Masquerade” (Netflix)

Kyle Wullschleger for “Only Murders in the Building”- Episode “Once Upon a Time in the West” (Hulu)

Limited or Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adam Arkapaw, ACS for “Masters of the Air” – Episode “Part Three” (Apple TV+)

Michael Berlucchi for “Interior Chinatown” – Episode “Generic Asian Man” (Hulu)

Robert Elswit, ASC for “Ripley” – Episode “Lucio” (Netflix)

Jonathan Freeman, ASC for “The Penguin” – Episode “Homecoming” (HBO)

Emmanuel Lubezki, ASC, AMC & Bruno Delbonnel, AFC, ASC for “Disclaimer” – “Episode I” (Apple TV+)

Zoë White, ACS for “Hold Your Breath” (Hulu)

Episode of a One-Hour Regular Series

Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC, BSC for “The Crown” – Episode “Sleep, Dearie Sleep” (Netflix)

Catherine Goldschmidt, BSC for “House of the Dragon” – Episode “The Queen Who Ever Was” (HBO)

Baz Irvine, BSC, ISC for “Silo” – Episode “The Engineer” (Apple TV+)

Alejandro Martinez, AMC for “House of Dragon” – Episode “Rhaenyra the Cruel” (HBO)

Sam Mccurdy, ASC, BSC for “Shōgun” – Episode “Crimson Sky” (FX)

Christopher Ross, BSC for “Shōgun” – Episode “Anjin” (FX)

Spotlight Award

Michal Dymek for “The Girl with the Needle” (MUBI)

Jomo Fray for “Nickel Boys” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Klaus Kneist and Renata Mwende for “Nawi” (MUBI and Baobab Pictures)

Documentary Award

Michael Crommett for “Photographer: Dan Winters Life is Once. Forever.” (National Geographic)

Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw for “Gaucho Gaucho” (Jolt)

Andrey Stefanov for “Porcelain War” (Picturehouse)

ASC Music Video Award

Pepe Avila del Pino, AMC for “313” (Performed by Residente, Sílvia Pérez Cruz and Penelope Cruz)

Scott Cunningham, ASC for “Rebound” (Performed by Jennifer Lopez)

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for “Fortnight” (Performed by Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone)