BAFTA Film Awards 2025: ‘Conclave’ Leads With 12 Nominations

“Conclave” leads the pack of 2025 BAFTA Film Awards nominees with 12 nods, one more than “Emilia Pérez,” which had appeared on the most BAFTA longlists (15) when they were announced on Jan. 3.

Mia McKenna-Bruce and Will Sharpe announced the 2025 nominees live on Wednesday in London.

The British academy nominated “Conclave” for best film, outstanding British film, best director (for Edward Berger), lead actor (Ralph Fiennes), supporting actress (Isabella Rossellini), and adapted screenplay (Peter Straughan). “Emilia Pérez” picked up nods for best film, director (Jacques Audiard), lead actress (Karla Sofía Gascón), supporting actress (Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña) and adapted screenplay (Audiard).

“The Brutalist,” meanwhile, received nine nominations, including best film, director (Brady Corbet) and actor (Adrien Brody), followed by seven each for “Anora,” “Dune: Part Two” and “Wicked.” Of those three, only “Anora” made the cut for best film and director (Sean Baker). Coralie Fargeat landed the last spot in the director category, for “The Substance.” She, like Baker and Corbet, is a first-time BAFTA nominee.

Plenty of familiar names filled up the acting categories, though Saoirse Ronan did get a lead actress nomination for “The Outrun” and Hugh Grant found a spot in the supporting actor category for “Heretic.” BAFTA once again froze out Denzel Washington, this time for his supporting turn in “Gladiator II.” The two-time Oscar winner has never been nominated for a BAFTA. Also overlooked: Nicole Kidman for “Babygirl” and Daniel Craig for “Queer.”

Following the longlists announcement earlier this month, which put “Emilia Pérez” in the lead with spots on 15 lists, Audiard’s Spanish-language musical seemed poised to join “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” as films not in English with the most nominations: 14. But that was not to be.

BAFTA nominations are typically a reliable predictor of the Oscar Best Picture category: Since the Academy expanded from five to 10 nominees in 2009, only four of the 75 BAFTA Best Film nominees have failed to go on to receive Oscar nominations (Those were “The Mauritanian,” “I, Daniel Blake,” “Carol” and “Drive”). In the 19 categories the Oscars and BAFTAs have in common, about 75% of the BAFTA nominees receive Oscar noms, with a slightly lower success rate in the acting categories.

Hosted by David Tenant, the ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 and will stream on BritBox in the U.S. and Canada.

The full list of BAFTA film nominations for 2025 are below.

BEST FILM

“Anora,” Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker

“The Brutalist,” TBD

“A Complete Unknown,” Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, James Mangold

“Conclave,” Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman

“Emilia Pérez,” TBD

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“Bird,” Andrea Arnold, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Lee Groombridge

“Blitz,” Steve McQueen, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Anita Overland

“Conclave,” Edward Berger, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman, Peter Straughan

“Gladiator II,” Ridley Scott, Douglas Wick, Lucy Fisher, Michael Pruss, David Scarpa, Peter Craig

“Hard Truths,” Mike Leigh, Georgina Lowe

“Kneecap,” Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh

“Lee,” Ellen Kuras, Kate Solomon, Kate Winslet, Liz Hannah, Marion Hume, John Collee, Lem Dobbs

“Love Lies Bleeding,” Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman, Wereonika Tofilska

“The Outrun,” Nora Fingscheidt, Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan, Amy Liptrot

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl,” Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek, Mark Burton

LEADING ACTOR

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

LEADING ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Saoirse Ronan, “The Outrun”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Clarence Maclin, “Sing Sing”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

DIRECTOR

“Anora,” Sean Baker

“The Brutalist,” Brady Corbet

“Conclave,” Edward Berger

“Dune: Part Two,” Denis Villeneuve

“Emilia Pérez,” Jacques Audiard

“The Substance,” Coralie Fargeat

CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM

“Flow,” Gints Siibalodis, Matīss Kaža

“Kensuke’s Kingdom,” Kirk Hendry, Neil Boyle, Camilla Deakin

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl,” Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek

“The Wild Robot,” Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“All We Imagine as Light,” Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim

“Emilia Pérez,” Jacques Audiard

“I’m Still Here” (“Ainda Estou Aqui”), Walter Salles

“Kneecap,” Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig,” Mohammad Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“A Complete Unknown,” screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

“Conclave,” screenplay by Peter Straughan

“Emilia Pérez,” screenplay by Jacques Audiard

“Nickel Boys,” screenplay by RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

“Sing Sing,” screenplay by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Maclin, John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anora,” written by Sean Baker

“The Brutalist,” written by Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

“Kneecap,” written by Rich Peppiatt, story by Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh

“A Real Pain,” written by Jesse Eisenberg

“The Substance,” written by Coralie Fargeat

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

“Hoard,” Luna Carmoon (Director, writer)

“Kneecap,” Rich Peppiatt (Director, writer)

“Monkey Man,” Dev Patel (Director)

“Santosh,” Sandhya Suri (Director, writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar de Ganay (Producer), also produced by Alan McAlex, Mike Goodridge

“Sister Midnight,” Karan Kandhari (Director, writer)

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan

(Steve Pond contributed to this story.)