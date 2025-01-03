BAFTA Awards 2025: ‘Emilia Pérez,’ ‘Conclave’ Lead Longlists

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has unveiled the “longlists” for 2025 — and “Emilia Pérez” leads the competition, landing 15 spots. The longlists narrow the field in 25 different categories for the 2025 EE British Academy Film Awards, which will take place on Feb. 16.
“Emilia Pérez” scored slots on lists including best film, director (for Jacques Audiard), leading actress (Karla Sofía Gascón) and supporting actress (Adriana Paz, Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña). Just behind it is “Conclave,” which popped up on 14 lists that include best film, director (Edward Berger) and leading actor (Ralph Fiennes).
Next in line, appearing on 11 lists, are “The Substance,” “The Brutalist” and “A Complete Unknown,” followed by “Wicked” and “Dune: Part Two” on 10 lists and “Anora” and “Gladiator 2” on nine. All but “Gladiator 2” are on the longlist for best film. But bright side: Denzel Washington is on the supporting actor list. (The two-time Oscar winner has never been nominated for a BAFTA.)
“Nickel Boys,” a strong contender on this side of the pond, only appears on best adapted screenplay, while “Maria” was shut out entirely.
In the director category, women secured five of the 10 spots: Payal Kapadia for “All We Imagine As Light,” Alice Rohrwacher, for “La Chimera,” Ellen Kuras for “Lee,” Nora Fingscheidt for “The Outrun” and Coralie Fargeat for “The Substance.” Additionally, Sandhya Suri made the cut for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer with “Santosh,” which is the U.K.’s Oscar entry for international feature.
Not among the list of male directors is the U.K.’s own national treasure Mike Leigh, whose “Hard Truths” did land on the lists for outstanding British film, lead actress (Marianne Jean-Baptiste) and supporting actress (Michele Austin).
Fellow Brit Steve McQueen is also absent from the director list, though his latest, “Blitz,” is on seven lists: outstanding British film, casting, costume design, makeup and hair, original score, production design and sound.
New this year is Children’s and Family Film, the first new category in five years, which “will celebrate the very best films appealing to inter-generational audiences.” Among the films that advanced here are “Flow,” “Piece By Piece,” “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” and “Young Woman and the Sea.”
The longlists were determined by Round 1 voting, which opened Dec. 6. Round 2, which will determine the nominees, is open to BAFTA’s voting members and closes January 10. The final voting that determines the winners begins January 22 and closes February 11. Nominations for the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards will be announced Jan. 15 on BAFTA’s YouTube channel. David Tenant will host the Feb. 16 ceremony.
The full BAFTA 2025 longlists are below, with explanations from the British Academy on each of the categories.
BEST FILM
10 films will advance in the Best Film category. 115 films eligible for this category were submitted for consideration. All film-voting members of BAFTA vote to determine the longlist, nominations and overall winner.
- Anora
- The Apprentice
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Kneecap
- The Substance
- Wicked
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
15 films will advance in the Outstanding British Film category. All film voting members of BAFTA vote to determine the longlist (of which the top five are nominated). A jury selects the remaining five nominations. In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning film. 63 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- Back to Black
- Bird
- Blitz
- Civil War
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Paddington in Peru
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- We Live in Time
- Wicked Little Letters
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
10 films will advance in the Outstanding Debut category. A jury determines the longlist, nominations and overall winner in this category. 42 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- Bring Them Down
- Grand Theft Hamlet
- Hoard
- Kneecap
- Monkey Man
- On Falling
- Santosh
- Sister Midnight
- The Taste of Mango
- The Teacher
CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM
Eight films will advance in the Children’s & Family Film category. A jury determines the longlist, nominations and overall winner in this category. 19 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- Flow
- Kensuke’s Kingdom
- Piece By Piece
- Spellbound
- That Christmas
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
- Young Woman and the Sea
FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
10 films will advance in the Film Not in the English Language category. All BAFTA film-voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist. This chapter will vote to nominate five films. In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning film. 40 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- All We Imagine as Light
- Black Dog (Gou zhen)
- The Count of Monte Cristo
- Emilia Pérez
- Flow
- The Girl with the Needle
- I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)
- Kneecap
- La Chimera
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
DOCUMENTARY
10 films will advance in the Documentary category. All BAFTA film-voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist (of which the top two are nominated). A jury selects the remaining three nominations, In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning film. 71 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- The Bibi Files
- Black Box Diaries
- Daughters
- Elton John: Never Too Late
- I Am: Celine Dion
- Made In England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger
- No Other Land
- The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
- Will & Harper
ANIMATED FILM
Eight films will advance in the Animated Film category. All BAFTA film-voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist and will vote to nominate four films. In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning film. 16 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- Despicable Me 4
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- That Christmas
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
DIRECTOR
10 films will advance in the Director category. Members of the Directing chapter vote for their top 10 to determine the longlist, of which the top women and men directors, and directors who identify as non-binary/gender diverse and any mixed-gender directing teams (within the voting results range of the top 10 women/men directors) will be longlisted to a max of 11, with gender parity upheld between women and men directors. The Directing chapter will vote for the six nominations. In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning film. 189 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia
- Anora, Sean Baker
- The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
- Conclave, Edward Berger
- Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
- Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
- La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher
- Lee, Ellen Kuras
- The Outrun, Nora Fingscheidt
- The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
10 films will advance in the Original Screenplay category. Members of the Writers chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the winning film. 74 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- All We Imagine as Light
- Anora
- The Apprentice
- The Brutalist
- Challengers
- Civil War
- Heretic
- Kneecap
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
10 films will advance in the Adapted Screenplay category. Members of the Writers chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the winning film. 60 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Lee
- Nickel Boys
- Nightbitch
- The Outrun
- Sing Sing
- Wicked
LEADING ACTRESS
10 performances will advance in the Leading Actress category. Members of the Acting chapter vote to determine the longlist, of which the top seven are automatically longlisted. A longlisting jury selects a further three performances from those ranked 8-13 in the chapter vote, to create a longlist of 10. Members of the Acting chapter vote to determine the six nominations. In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 82 performances were submitted for consideration.
- Amy Adams, Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Kate Winslet, Lee
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
- Marisa Abela, Back To Black
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
- Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
LEADING ACTOR
10 performances will advance in the Leading Actor category. Members of the Acting chapter vote to determine the longlist, of which the top seven are automatically longlisted. A longlisting jury selects a further three performances from those ranked 8-13 in the chapter vote, to create a longlist of 10. Members of the Acting chapter vote to determine the six nominations. In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 82 performances were submitted for consideration.
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Dev Patel, Monkey Man
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Jude Law, Firebrand
- Kingsley Ben Adir, Bob Marley: One Love
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
10 performances will advance in the Supporting Actress category. Members of the Acting chapter vote to determine the longlist, of which the top seven are automatically longlisted. A longlisting jury selects a further three performances from those ranked 8-13 in the chapter vote, to create a longlist of 10. Members of the Acting chapter vote to determine the six nominations. In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 180 performances were submitted for consideration.
- Adriana Paz, Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Emily Watson, Small Things Like These
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Margaret Qualley, The Substance
- Michele Austin, Hard Truths
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
SUPPORTING ACTOR
10 performances will advance in the Supporting Actor category. Members of the Acting chapter vote to determine the longlist, of which the top seven are automatically longlisted. A longlisting jury selects a further three performances from those ranked 8-13 in the chapter vote, to create a longlist of 10. Members of the Acting chapter vote to determine the six nominations. In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 271 performances were submitted for consideration.
- Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
- Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Harris Dickinson, Babygirl
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Mark Eydelshteyn, Anora
- Stanley Tucci, Conclave
- Yura Borisov, Anora
CASTING
10 films will advance in the Casting category. Members of the Casting chapter vote to determine the longlist. A jury selects the five nominations and in the final round all film-voting members select the winning film. 119 films were submitted for consideration. A supporting Statement can be submitted and published on BAFTA View.
- Anora
- The Apprentice
- Back To Black
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Kneecap
- Wicked
CINEMATOGRAPHY
10 films will advance in the Cinematography category. Members of the Cinematography chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 155 films were submitted for consideration.
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Civil War
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
COSTUME DESIGN
10 films will advance in the Costume Design category. Members of the Costume and Makeup & Hair chapters vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 114 films were submitted for consideration.
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Blitz
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
EDITING
10 films will advance in the Editing category. Members of the Editing chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 170 films were submitted for consideration.
- Anora
- Challengers
- Civil War
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Gladiator II
- Kneecap
- The Substance
MAKE UP & HAIR
10 films will advance in the Make Up & Hair category. Members of the Costume Design and the Make Up & Hair chapters vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 106 films were submitted for consideration.
- The Apprentice
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Blitz
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Joker: Folie À Deux
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
ORIGINAL SCORE
10 films will advance in the Original Score category. Members of the Music chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 118 films were submitted for consideration.
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- The Outrun
- The Substance
- The Wild Robot
PRODUCTION DESIGN
10 films will advance in the Production Design category. Members of the Production Design chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 131 films were submitted for consideration.
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
10 films will advance in the Special Visual Effect category. Members of the SVFX chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 82 films were submitted for consideration.
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Better Man
- Civil War
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Gladiator II
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
SOUND
10 films will advance in the Sound category Members of the Sound chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 149 films were submitted for consideration.
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- Civil War
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Gladiator II
- The Substance
- Wicked
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Six films will advance in the British Short Animation category. A jury votes to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members are invited to join an opt-in chapter to vote for the overall winning short animation.
- Adiós
- Mee and Burd
- Mog’s Christmas
- Plunge
- Three Hares
- Wander to Wonder
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Ten films will advance in the British Short Film category. A jury votes to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members are invited to join an opt-in chapter to vote for the overall winning short film.
- The Ban
- Clodagh
- The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
- Homework
- Marion
- Milk
- Rock, Paper, Scissors
- Sister Wives
- Stomach Bug
- Woodlice