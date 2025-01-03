BAFTA Awards 2025: ‘Emilia Pérez,’ ‘Conclave’ Lead Longlists

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has unveiled the “longlists” for 2025 — and “Emilia Pérez” leads the competition, landing 15 spots. The longlists narrow the field in 25 different categories for the 2025 EE British Academy Film Awards, which will take place on Feb. 16.

“Emilia Pérez” scored slots on lists including best film, director (for Jacques Audiard), leading actress (Karla Sofía Gascón) and supporting actress (Adriana Paz, Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña). Just behind it is “Conclave,” which popped up on 14 lists that include best film, director (Edward Berger) and leading actor (Ralph Fiennes).

Next in line, appearing on 11 lists, are “The Substance,” “The Brutalist” and “A Complete Unknown,” followed by “Wicked” and “Dune: Part Two” on 10 lists and “Anora” and “Gladiator 2” on nine. All but “Gladiator 2” are on the longlist for best film. But bright side: Denzel Washington is on the supporting actor list. (The two-time Oscar winner has never been nominated for a BAFTA.)

“Nickel Boys,” a strong contender on this side of the pond, only appears on best adapted screenplay, while “Maria” was shut out entirely.

In the director category, women secured five of the 10 spots: Payal Kapadia for “All We Imagine As Light,” Alice Rohrwacher, for “La Chimera,” Ellen Kuras for “Lee,” Nora Fingscheidt for “The Outrun” and Coralie Fargeat for “The Substance.” Additionally, Sandhya Suri made the cut for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer with “Santosh,” which is the U.K.’s Oscar entry for international feature.

Not among the list of male directors is the U.K.’s own national treasure Mike Leigh, whose “Hard Truths” did land on the lists for outstanding British film, lead actress (Marianne Jean-Baptiste) and supporting actress (Michele Austin).

Fellow Brit Steve McQueen is also absent from the director list, though his latest, “Blitz,” is on seven lists: outstanding British film, casting, costume design, makeup and hair, original score, production design and sound.

New this year is Children’s and Family Film, the first new category in five years, which “will celebrate the very best films appealing to inter-generational audiences.” Among the films that advanced here are “Flow,” “Piece By Piece,” “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” and “Young Woman and the Sea.”

The longlists were determined by Round 1 voting, which opened Dec. 6. Round 2, which will determine the nominees, is open to BAFTA’s voting members and closes January 10. The final voting that determines the winners begins January 22 and closes February 11. Nominations for the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards will be announced Jan. 15 on BAFTA’s YouTube channel. David Tenant will host the Feb. 16 ceremony.

The full BAFTA 2025 longlists are below, with explanations from the British Academy on each of the categories.

BEST FILM

10 films will advance in the Best Film category. 115 films eligible for this category were submitted for consideration. All film-voting members of BAFTA vote to determine the longlist, nominations and overall winner.

Anora

The Apprentice

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

The Substance

Wicked

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

15 films will advance in the Outstanding British Film category. All film voting members of BAFTA vote to determine the longlist (of which the top five are nominated). A jury selects the remaining five nominations. In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning film. 63 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

Back to Black

Bird

Blitz

Civil War

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Paddington in Peru

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

We Live in Time

Wicked Little Letters

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

10 films will advance in the Outstanding Debut category. A jury determines the longlist, nominations and overall winner in this category. 42 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

Bring Them Down

Grand Theft Hamlet

Hoard

Kneecap

Monkey Man

On Falling

Santosh

Sister Midnight

The Taste of Mango

The Teacher

CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM

Eight films will advance in the Children’s & Family Film category. A jury determines the longlist, nominations and overall winner in this category. 19 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Piece By Piece

Spellbound

That Christmas

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Young Woman and the Sea

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

10 films will advance in the Film Not in the English Language category. All BAFTA film-voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist. This chapter will vote to nominate five films. In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning film. 40 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

All We Imagine as Light

Black Dog (Gou zhen)

The Count of Monte Cristo

Emilia Pérez

Flow

The Girl with the Needle

I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)

Kneecap

La Chimera

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

DOCUMENTARY

10 films will advance in the Documentary category. All BAFTA film-voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist (of which the top two are nominated). A jury selects the remaining three nominations, In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning film. 71 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

The Bibi Files

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

Elton John: Never Too Late

I Am: Celine Dion

Made In England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger

No Other Land

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

ANIMATED FILM

Eight films will advance in the Animated Film category. All BAFTA film-voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist and will vote to nominate four films. In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning film. 16 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

Despicable Me 4

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

That Christmas

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

DIRECTOR

10 films will advance in the Director category. Members of the Directing chapter vote for their top 10 to determine the longlist, of which the top women and men directors, and directors who identify as non-binary/gender diverse and any mixed-gender directing teams (within the voting results range of the top 10 women/men directors) will be longlisted to a max of 11, with gender parity upheld between women and men directors. The Directing chapter will vote for the six nominations. In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning film. 189 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

Conclave, Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher

Lee, Ellen Kuras

The Outrun, Nora Fingscheidt

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

10 films will advance in the Original Screenplay category. Members of the Writers chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the winning film. 74 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

All We Imagine as Light

Anora

The Apprentice

The Brutalist

Challengers

Civil War

Heretic

Kneecap

A Real Pain

The Substance

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

10 films will advance in the Adapted Screenplay category. Members of the Writers chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the winning film. 60 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Lee

Nickel Boys

Nightbitch

The Outrun

Sing Sing

Wicked

LEADING ACTRESS

10 performances will advance in the Leading Actress category. Members of the Acting chapter vote to determine the longlist, of which the top seven are automatically longlisted. A longlisting jury selects a further three performances from those ranked 8-13 in the chapter vote, to create a longlist of 10. Members of the Acting chapter vote to determine the six nominations. In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 82 performances were submitted for consideration.

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Demi Moore, The Substance

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Kate Winslet, Lee

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Marisa Abela, Back To Black

Mikey Madison, Anora

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

LEADING ACTOR

10 performances will advance in the Leading Actor category. Members of the Acting chapter vote to determine the longlist, of which the top seven are automatically longlisted. A longlisting jury selects a further three performances from those ranked 8-13 in the chapter vote, to create a longlist of 10. Members of the Acting chapter vote to determine the six nominations. In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 82 performances were submitted for consideration.

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Daniel Craig, Queer

Dev Patel, Monkey Man

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Jude Law, Firebrand

Kingsley Ben Adir, Bob Marley: One Love

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

10 performances will advance in the Supporting Actress category. Members of the Acting chapter vote to determine the longlist, of which the top seven are automatically longlisted. A longlisting jury selects a further three performances from those ranked 8-13 in the chapter vote, to create a longlist of 10. Members of the Acting chapter vote to determine the six nominations. In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 180 performances were submitted for consideration.

Adriana Paz, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Emily Watson, Small Things Like These

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Michele Austin, Hard Truths

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

SUPPORTING ACTOR

10 performances will advance in the Supporting Actor category. Members of the Acting chapter vote to determine the longlist, of which the top seven are automatically longlisted. A longlisting jury selects a further three performances from those ranked 8-13 in the chapter vote, to create a longlist of 10. Members of the Acting chapter vote to determine the six nominations. In the final round all film-voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 271 performances were submitted for consideration.

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Harris Dickinson, Babygirl

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Mark Eydelshteyn, Anora

Stanley Tucci, Conclave

Yura Borisov, Anora

CASTING

10 films will advance in the Casting category. Members of the Casting chapter vote to determine the longlist. A jury selects the five nominations and in the final round all film-voting members select the winning film. 119 films were submitted for consideration. A supporting Statement can be submitted and published on BAFTA View.

Anora

The Apprentice

Back To Black

Blitz

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

Wicked

CINEMATOGRAPHY

10 films will advance in the Cinematography category. Members of the Cinematography chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 155 films were submitted for consideration.

Anora

The Brutalist

Civil War

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

The Substance

COSTUME DESIGN

10 films will advance in the Costume Design category. Members of the Costume and Makeup & Hair chapters vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 114 films were submitted for consideration.

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

EDITING

10 films will advance in the Editing category. Members of the Editing chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 170 films were submitted for consideration.

Anora

Challengers

Civil War

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Kneecap

The Substance

MAKE UP & HAIR

10 films will advance in the Make Up & Hair category. Members of the Costume Design and the Make Up & Hair chapters vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 106 films were submitted for consideration.

The Apprentice

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Joker: Folie À Deux

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

ORIGINAL SCORE

10 films will advance in the Original Score category. Members of the Music chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 118 films were submitted for consideration.

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Blitz

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

The Outrun

The Substance

The Wild Robot

PRODUCTION DESIGN

10 films will advance in the Production Design category. Members of the Production Design chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 131 films were submitted for consideration.

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Blitz

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

10 films will advance in the Special Visual Effect category. Members of the SVFX chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 82 films were submitted for consideration.

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

Better Man

Civil War

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

SOUND

10 films will advance in the Sound category Members of the Sound chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 149 films were submitted for consideration.

Blitz

The Brutalist

Civil War

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Six films will advance in the British Short Animation category. A jury votes to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members are invited to join an opt-in chapter to vote for the overall winning short animation.

Adiós

Mee and Burd

Mog’s Christmas

Plunge

Three Hares

Wander to Wonder

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Ten films will advance in the British Short Film category. A jury votes to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film-voting members are invited to join an opt-in chapter to vote for the overall winning short film.