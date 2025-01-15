Cannes Film Festival Re-Elects President Iris Knobloch Through 2028

Iris Knobloch has been unanimously re-elected as president of the Cannes Film Festival. After taking over in 2022, her second three-year term will now take her through July 2028.

“I am profoundly honored to once again receive the trust of our Board of Directors. I take great pride in the success of the past two editions and I am excited to continue this journey alongside our General Delegate Thierry Frémaux and our dedicated teams in the years to come,” she said in a Wednesday statement. “Together, we will continue working hand in hand to nurture and enhance this magnificent Festival, a unique platform where all films, voices and talent find their place.”

The former WarnerMedia France and Germany head became the first female president of the Festival de Cannes when she replaced Pierre Lescure in July 2022.

“Safeguarding the Festival’s artistic excellence, championing creative freedom and upholding the Festival’s humanistic values will be the priorities guiding my efforts,” Knobloch’s statement continued. “I will continue to protect the independence of the selection process, relentlessly support emerging talents, and ensure that Cannes remains a place where cinematic creativity and technological innovation intersect and enrich one another.”

“I also reaffirm my commitment to ensuring that the Festival remains a space of equality and recognition for all, with a special focus on empowering women to showcase their incredible creativity,” she concluded. “For nearly 80 years, the Festival de Cannes and cinema have shared a unique and enduring love story. We will strive to ensure that this exceptional institution remains a beacon for artists and films worldwide.”

The board specifically referenced Knobloch’s “forward-leading vision, dedication to diversity and commitment to innovation” as factors in their decision.

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place May 13-24.