Rosamund Pike to Lead Silicon Valley Thriller Series ‘Thumblite’ at Netflix

Rosamund Pike is set to lead Netflix’s upcoming corporate thriller series “Thumblite.”

The “Gone Girl” actress will star in “Thumblite,” which received a straight-to-series order at Netflix, the streamer announced Thursday. Set in Silicon Valley, the series is described as examining “the schemes, rivalries, visions and obsessions of the power brokers and their underlings as they vie for control of the most powerful industry the world has ever known.”

The thriller series hails from Scott Z. Burns (“The Report,” “Contagion”), who will serve as creator, writer and showrunner. Burns will executive produce the series alongside Pike, Scott Galloway, Greg Jacobs, Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer, who EPs for Media Res.

No further information surrounding the show’s cast is known at this time.

Best known for starring in “Gone Girl,” “Die Another Day,” “Pride & Prejudice” and “Jack Reacher,” Pike recently starred in Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn” alongside Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Richard E. Grant. Her TV credits include Prime Video’s “The Wheel of Time” as well as animated shows “Moominvalley,” “Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here” and “Thunderbirds Are Go.”

Burns created Apple TV+ series “Extrapolations,” which followed eight interwoven stories considering the impact of climate change on a group of people’s everyday lives. The series featured an ensemble cast including Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim and Marion Cotillard, among others.

Netflix recently granted a series order to “Midnight Sun,” the new animated “Twilight” series based on Stephenie Meyer’s novel of the same name. The series, which hails from Lionsgate Television and is described as a “retelling of ‘Twilight’ from the perspective of Edward Cullen,” was similarly granted a straight-to-series order.