Rose Byrne (“Bridesmaids”) and Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”) have taken on Peacock’s limited drama series “The Good Daughter” following Jessica Biel’s exit. The two will be the lead stars, two sisters named Samantha and Charlotte Quinn.

Byrne will executive produce the series, and Fahy will step in to play Biel’s former role as Charlotte Quinn. As TheWrap previously reported, Karin Slaughter will pen all the episodes, as well as executive produce alongside Byrne and Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver.

Here’s the official description for the series: “‘The Good Daughter’ is a suspenseful crime drama where sisters Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha (Rose Byrne) Quinn have spent the last twenty-eight years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte is the first witness on the scene. Now a lawyer like her father, she’s forced to confront her own demons as the case twists through one shocking revelation after another. In the end, both she and Samantha find themselves wondering if the price of being the good daughter was worth it after all.”

Steph Green will direct and executive produce all episodes. The series, which is also produced by Fifth Season, is based on Slaughter’s New York Times best-selling novel, “The Good Daughter.” The series will be produced in partnership.

