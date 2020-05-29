‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Crowns Season 12 Winner

Crystal Methyd, Gigi Goode and Jaida Essence Hall lip sync for the crown from home

| May 29, 2020 @ 6:33 PM Last Updated: May 29, 2020 @ 6:41 PM
Drag Race season 12 finale

VH1

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Friday’s finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” crowned its Season 12 winner on Friday, capping off the season with a remotely filmed finale.

Crystal Methyd, Gigi Goode and Jaida Essence Hall were the three finalists vying for prize and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar in a series of at-home lip syncs, testing their ability to put on a show under any circumstances. The queens were challenged to prepare three performances: a close-up lip sync using just their faces, a solo in the homes where they’re quarantined, and a final lip sync for the crown.

Ultimately, Jaida Essence Hall came out on top, besting the other two queens with her final performance of Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” and walking away as the winner of Season 12.

Also Read: 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Moves Back to VH1 From Showtime, Reveals Cast for Season 5

Elsewhere in the finale, Heidi N Closet was named Season 12’s Miss Congeniality when last season’s recipient, Nina West, showed up to reveal the results of the cast vote. All the queens who participated in the virtual finale were also surprised with a $2,000 cash tip for their efforts.

The at-home finale put a cap on what was already an unusual season. A fourth queen, Sherry Pie, was also supposed to vie for the crown in the finale but was disqualified after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced earlier this year.

Back in March, five men came forward saying that Joey Gugliemelli (Sherry Pie’s non-drag name) had tricked them into recording “embarrassing audition tapes of themselves saying and doing degrading things” by posing as a casting director named Allison Mossie. At the time, all episodes except the finale and last week’s reunion had already been filmed and Sherry Pie’s place in the top four had been solidified, forcing the show to edit around a disqualified queen for an entire season.

The only reference to Sherry Pie in either the finale or the reunion was an oblique joke about the number of queens on the season in the reunion’s opening number.

Also Read: 'RuPaul's Drag Race': The Most Debatable Winners (Photos)

Fans will (hopefully) get a more traditional season of “Drag Race” when the fifth All Stars installment premieres next Friday, June 5.

'RuPaul's Drag Race': The Most Debatable Winners (Photos)

  • Yvie Oddly Trixie Mattel Raja Gemini RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tyra Sanchez RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Raja RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Jinkx Monsoon RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Violet Chachki RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Bob the Drag Queen RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sasha Velour RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Trixie Mattel RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Yvie Oddly RuPaul's Drag Race Photo credit: Getty Images
1 of 10

Did the best woman win her season? We debate the winners of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and its “All-Star” editions

"RuPaul's Drag Race" -- the long-running reality TV competition that started on Logo and currently airs on VH1 -- has crowned many worthy winners.

These champions were able to channel their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to snatch the crown and title of America's Next Drag superstar.

TheWrap takes a look at some of the more debatable winners from "Drag Race" and its "All-Star" editions. We're not throwing shade at the winners; we just argue that they had fierce -- and sometimes title-worthy -- competition.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE