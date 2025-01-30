BBC Formally Apologizes for Its Handling of Russell Brand After 2000s Harassment Complaints

Following an internal investigation, the BBC has apologized to staff members who felt like they had no power to raise their concerns about actor and comedian Russell Brand‘s behavior during his time with the broadcasting corporation. Brand hosted two weekly radio shows on the BBC from 2006 to 2008 and also worked with the company on other projects over the years.

Peter Johnston, the BBC’s director of editorial complaints, conducted the investigation into Brand’s behavior and the workplace environment that was created by his presence. Johnston’s investigation unearthed eight complaints regarding Brand, only one of which was officially submitted at the time to the BBC’s management. These complaints included allegations of Brand exposing himself in his BBC studio and having sex on the corporation’s premises.

The BBC now acknowledges that the one complaint that was formally made was “not dealt with effectively.”

“I am grateful to those who have come forward to talk to me and my team and I have apologized on behalf of the BBC to those most directly affected by what I have documented here,” Johnston wrote in his official report. “The culture of the time undoubtedly influenced what was acceptable/tolerated, but I have found that a number of individuals had concerns about Russell Brand’s behavior which they felt unable to raise then.’’

The BBC’s apology comes after Britain’s The Sunday Times published a report in 2023 documenting four women’s accusations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse against Brand. The accusations cited moments spanning 2006 to 2013. The Sunday Times’ report included mention of complaints being made about Brand’s behavior during his time at the BBC to the corporation’s then Radio 2 and 6 Music controller, but noted that “nothing appeared to be done as a result.” The BBC’s investigation began after the Times’ report was published.

Brand has denied the criminal accusations against him, insisting that his sexual relationships have been “absolutely always consensual.” In recent years, the actor and comedian has made the shift to running a YouTube channel in which he defends right-wing political figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump. He also hosts multiple ongoing podcasts.

The BBC’s investigation report notes that Brand was “perceived to be too influential” for many of those around him to formally complain about his conduct. Those interviewed reportedly believed “rightly or wrongly, that Russell Brand would always get his way and therefore they stayed silent.”

Beyond the one official complaint that was made at the time of Brand’s employment, the BBC’s report states, “It is clear that there were other concerns but those involved felt unable or unwilling to raise these at the time as they felt the concerns would not be taken seriously and the systems for making complaints were not as clear as they are now.” Johnston noted that the BBC has attempted to address some of these issues, writing, “In the intervening years the BBC has introduced other mechanisms and routes for staff to raise concerns.”

Brand was reportedly given the chance to offer his own perspective on the BBC’s investigation but the Associated Press notes that Brand ultimately decided not to participate in the inquiry.