Russian Oligarchs’ Investments in Elon Musk’s X Raise Questions About Potential Putin Connections

Venture capital investor 8VC is drawing criticism for ties to Denis Aven and Jack Moszkowicz, the sons of Russian oligarchs

Elon Musk at Cannes Lions 2024 (Getty Images)

Elon Musk faces questions about his ties to two Russian oligarchs after a court document revealed investors in the billionaire’s acquisition of Twitter, now X. 

The reveal came after a federal court forced Musk to disclose shareholders for X as part of the ongoing legal battle with former Twitter employees claiming Musk violated their arbitration agreements by withholding certain payments after he bought the social media platform for $44 billion. Disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and Silicon Valley investors including Larry Ellison, Marc Andreessen and Bill Ackman were also named as early investors in the acquisition. 

Among the investors, venture capital firm 8VC is drawing criticism for its ties to Denis Aven and Jack Moszkowicz, the sons of Russian oligarchs Petr Aven and Vadim Moszkowicz. Both have strong political and economic ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both men have also been subject to Western sanctions due to their associations with the Kremlin amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. 

Since his acquisition of the platform, Musk has been outspoken regarding his views of Russia as well as the ongoing war, at times calling for the U.S. government to withhold aid to Ukraine. 

X users criticized the platform’s owner following the investor reveal, noting that the court filing confirmed their belief that Musk’s ties to Putin are significant and possibly impacting the platform’s functionality. 

