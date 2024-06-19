It was Alec Baldwin’s “erratic and aggressive behavior” on the set of “Rust” that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, New Mexico special prosectors assert in newly submitted evidence ahead of his manslaughter trial.

Baldwin “displayed reckless behavior as it related to the use of a firearm, such as pointing it and firing a blank round at a crew member while using that crew member as a line of sight as his perceived target,” Kari T. Morrissey and Erlinda O. Johnson wrote in Monday’s filing. They also accused the actor/producer of eight other acts of negligence.

In the document, prosectors noted several instances in which Baldwin appeared to be careless when it came to gun safety on set. Allegedly, he was “distracted” during safety training — making videos with the weapon to send to his family — and would fire the gun after “cut” had already been called.

They further suggested Baldwin would put his finger on the trigger when that was not necessary, would engage in horseplay on the Santa Fe set and would rush armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. The evidentiary filing is a preview to the case to be made against Baldwin and echoes much of the narrative presented in court for Gutierrez-Reed’s conviction.

Baldwin’s team did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

On Oct. 21, 2021, the actor shot a prop gun that killed Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza. Since the incident, Baldwin has faced several lawsuits, both civil and criminal, though he has maintained his innocence.

Most recently, the family of Hutchins filed another lawsuit against Baldwin and others involved in the film — including Gutierrez-Reed, who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter back in March. She is currently serving 18 months in prison.

Baldwin is expected to stand trial on July 9 on separate manslaughter charges.