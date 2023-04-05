Ryan Michelle Bathé has been cast as the wife of Terry Crew’s cop character in CBS’ comedy pilot based on the “JumpStart” comic strip, a rep for the actress told TheWrap on Wednesday.

Her character, Marcy, is described as “a hard-working nurse who is naturally maternal and wise beyond her years. She and Joe share a close bond and are supportive of one another even when they don’t agree. The two have a good life in their middle-class Philly neighborhood with their two teen kids — meeting all challenges, and enjoying their share of goofy times as well.”

The logline for the show: “Joe and Marcy are young, hip, urban parents with old school values who are willing to sacrifice for their kids and have some laughs while doing it!”

Bathé’s previous TV credits include the NBC drama “The End Game,” the CBS/OWN legal drama “All Rise,” the BET+ dramedy “First Wives Club,” and “This is Us,” in which she played Yvette, the wife of Sterling K. Brown’s character Randall Pearson.

In 2020, Bathé launched Down on Maple Productions and signed a first look deal with ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group. She is repped by The Kohner Agency, Principal Entertainment LA, and Gang Tyre.

The pilot, which will mark the directorial debut of “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” actor Phill Lewis, is from writer and executive producer Wayne Conley. Aaron Kaplan and Melanie Frankel of Kapital Entertainment also executive produce alongside Bridget McMeel of Andrews McMeel Entertainment and Wendi Trilling of TrillTV. Crews will executive produce and Robb Armstrong, the creator of “JumpStart,” will co-executive produce. CBS Studios produces.

Armstrong’s comic “JumpStart” first launched in 1989.

Variety first reported the news.