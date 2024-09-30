Sabrina Carpenter Jokes About Rumor That Her ‘Feather’ Video Got Eric Adams Indicted: ‘Damn, What Now?’

Sabrina Carpenter acknowledged the rumors about her possible role in the indictment of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, joking about the connection at a Madison Square Garden show.

“Damn, what now? Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted, or…” she said, riling up the Sunday night crowd.

Carpenter’s provocative music video for “Feather,” shot in a Catholic church in Brooklyn, first stirred up trouble last year and ended in the dismissal of Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello. The controversy is rumored to have led to the federal probe that caught Adams up in a corruption scandal.

According to a report from the New York Post, federal investigators recently subpoenaed the church where Carpenter filmed the video.

The investigation reportedly focused on connections between Gigantiello, a close associate of Adams, and his former chief of staff Frank Carone. The church was hit with a subpoena last week, though diocese officials have not confirmed a link to the Adams administration, saying only that they are cooperating.

The “Feather” video, released last October, featured violent, bloody and sexually provocative imagery at the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. Gigantiello came under fire for allowing the shoot to take place.