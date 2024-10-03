‘Salem’s Lot’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

“Salem’s Lot” is once again getting the adaptation treatment, this time as a film from “Annabelle Comes Home” director and “IT” screenwriter Gary Dauberman.
The latest crack at Stephen King’s acclaimed vampire novel managed to pull together a cast of recognizable faces despite being pulled from a theatrical release to go directly to Max. “Salem’s Lot” follows a writer’s return to his hometown, searching for inspiration for his next book, only to find out the place is slowly being overrun by vampires.
Here’s a rundown of the cast and characters in the horror adaptation.
Lewis Pullman as Ben Mears
Lewis Pullman plays writer Ben Mears.
Pullman is likely most recognized for playing Lt. Bob Floyd in “Top Gun: Maverick.” He’s also starred in Apple TV+’s “Lessons in Chemistry” as Calvin Evans and Prime Video’s “Outer Range” as Rhett Abbott, as well as the films “The Strangers: Prey at Night” and “Bad Times at the El Royale.”
Makenzie Leigh as Susan Norton
Makenzie Leigh plays hometown girl Susan Norton.
Leigh has starred in “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” and had recurring roles in both “Gotham,” “The Knick,” and “The Slap.”
Alfre Woodard as Dr. Cody
Four-time Emmy winner Alfre Woodard plays Dr. Cody in “Salem’s Lot.”
Woodard has starred in “12 Years a Slave,” “Annabelle” and “Star Trek: First Contact.” She also played Mariah Dillard in Netflix’s Marvel series “Luke Cage” and voiced Sarabi in “The Lion King.”
Bill Camp as Matt Burke
Bill Camp plays schoolteacher Matt Burke.
Camp has most recently been seen in Apple TV+’s “Presumed Innocence.” He’s also starred in HBO outings “The Night Of” and “The Outsider,” and Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit.” On the film side, he’s been in “Joker,” “12 Years a Slave,” and “Sound of Freedom.”
Pilou Asbæk as Richard Straker
Pilou Asbæk plays the mysterious Richard Straker.
Asbæk is most known for playing Euron Greyjoy in the final seasons of “Game of Thrones.” He’s also been in “Overlord,” “Ghost in the Shell” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”
John Benjamin Hickey as Father Callahan
Tony Award-winning actor John Benjamin Hickey plays Father Don Callahan.
Hickey has starred in “Flags of Our Fathers,” “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” “The Taking of Pelham 123,” and “The General’s Daughter.” He also had a recurring role in the “Gossip Girl” revival.
Jordan Preston Carter as Mark Petrie
Jordan Preston Carter plays horror fanatic Mark Petrie.
Carter has had roles in “Shaft,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Kindred” and as Odi Peerlis in “DMZ.”
