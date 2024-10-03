‘Salem’s Lot’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

“Salem’s Lot” is once again getting the adaptation treatment, this time as a film from “Annabelle Comes Home” director and “IT” screenwriter Gary Dauberman.

The latest crack at Stephen King’s acclaimed vampire novel managed to pull together a cast of recognizable faces despite being pulled from a theatrical release to go directly to Max. “Salem’s Lot” follows a writer’s return to his hometown, searching for inspiration for his next book, only to find out the place is slowly being overrun by vampires.

Here’s a rundown of the cast and characters in the horror adaptation.