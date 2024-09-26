‘The Life of Chuck:’ Neon Acquires Mike Flanagan’s TIFF-Winning Stephen King Adaptation

“The Life of Chuck” has finally found a home.

According to media reports, the Mike Flanagan adaptation of the Stephen King short story (originally printed in the “If It Bleeds” collection) has been acquired for distribution by Neon. A 2025 release is being planned.

Flanagan also wrote the script for the movie, which stars Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mia Sara, Carl Lumbly, Benjamin Pajak, Jacob Tremblay and Mark Hamill. The film screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6 as a special presentation and went on to win the Audience Prize.

The director had previously adapted King for “Doctor Sleep,” a follow-up to “The Shining,” and “Gerald’s Game” for Netflix. He is currently developing an ambitious “Dark Tower” project for Amazon. Our review of “The Life of Chuck” out of Toronto called it Flanagan’s “best film yet,” describing the movie as “magnificent and moving.”