Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn” is lighting up social media. The lush and debaucherous psychosexual drama just opened nationwide, but its charismatic leading duo has already become meme-ified and Amazon Studios/MGM is giving the film an awards push, which means you’re bound to see the cast in the spotlight over the coming months. So let’s meet the cast of “Saltburn.”
Fennell’s follow-up to her Oscar-winning debut film “Promising Young Woman,” “Saltburn” stars Barry Keoghan as a new student at Oxford University, where he develops a fascination with a popular and ultra-wealthy co-ed (Jacob Elordi). When who invites him to stay at his family’s opulent estate for the summer.
Here’s who plays whom — and where you’ve seen them before:
Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick
Keoghan stars as Oliver Quick, a newcomer to the Oxford scene who is instantly taken with elite fellow student, Felix. The actor is coming off of an Oscar nomination and a BAFTA win for his performance in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Other notable roles include “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” “Dunkirk,” “The Green Knight,” Marvel’s “Eternals” and a brief appearance as the Joker in “The Batman.”
Jacob Elordi as Felix Catton
“Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi plays aristocratic Oxford heartthrob Felix Catton, the object of Oliver’s affection, in “Saltburn.” The Australian actor is best known for his role as Nate Jacobs on HBO’s juggernaut hit “Euphoria,” as well as starring in Netflix’s YA romance trilogy, “The Kissing Booth.” He’s currently doing double duty in theaters and poised to become a regular during awards season, starring in both “Saltburn” and Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla.”
Alison Oliver as Venetia Catton
If you’re wondering who played Venetia, look no further: Alison Oliver delivers an unforgettable debut feature film performance as Felix’s troubled sister. Oliver is a relative newcomer, who broke out in the 2022 Hulu and BBC Three series, “Conversations with Friends.” In 2023, she also appeared in the BBC One miniseries “Best Interests” and is set to star in the film “The Order” alongside Jude Law and Nicolas Hoult.
Rosamund Pike as Elsbeth Catton
Oscar-nominated British actress Rosamund Pike plays Felix and Venetia’s scene-stealing mother, Elsbeth Catton, who is blessed with all of the film’s best zingers. Pike is best known for her chilling performance as Amazing Amy in David Fincher’s “Gone Girl” and leading as Moiraine Damodred in Amazon’s “Wheel of Time” series. Her previous roles also include “I Care A Lot,” “Hostiles,” “The World’s End” and “Jack Reacher.”
Archie Madekwe as Farleigh
Archie Madekwe plays the Cattons’ American cousin and fellow Oxford student, Farleigh. The actor is having a heck of a 2023. In addition to “Saltburn,” he also appears in “Heart of Stone,” “Gran Tourismo” and “Beau Is Afraid.” He previously worked with Ari Aster on “Midsommar,” and starred in the AppleTV+ series “See.”
Richard E. Grant as Sir James Catton
Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant stars as the Cattons’ daffy patriarch, Sir James. The veteran English actor made his film debut with the iconic performance of Withnail in “Withnail & I,” and since then, his robust resume ranges from “Godsford Park” to “The Little Vampire” to Marvel’s “Loki” series. He earned an Academy Award and BAFTA nomination for his performance in the 2018 drama “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Paul Rhys as Duncan
Welsh actor Paul Rhys plays the Cattons’ loyal, meticulous butler, Duncan. Like Elordi, Rhys is also pulling double duty in theaters this winter, appearing in both “Saltburn” and Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon,” in which he plays Talleyrand. Previous roles include “A Discovery of Witches,” “Da Vinci’s Demons,” “Borgia” and “Vincent & Theo.”
Ewan Mitchell as Michael Gavey
Ewan Mitchell appears in “Saltburn” as fellow Oxford outcast, Michael Gavey. The actor is best known for playing Prince Aemond Targaryen on the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” and has also starred in “High Life” and “The Last Kingdom.”
