New Movies in Theaters This Thanksgiving Weekend

Thanksgiving week is a big moviegoing holiday. With families and friends together, many head to the nearest multiplex to take a break from the turkey and potatoes as studios start to roll out some major releases. This year is no different, with a number of options in theaters – there’s a magical Disney animated film, a prestige historical epic, a raunchy awards contender and even a full-on Thanksgiving-themed horror movie playing.

Below we run down all the new movies in theaters for Thanksgiving, who’s in them and what they’re about. All of these movies are playing in theaters right now.

Wish

Disney

Directors: Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn

Writers: Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore

Cast: Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish” is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Saltburn

Amazon/MGM

Director/Writer: Emerald Fennell

Cast: Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan

Academy Award winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire in “Saltburn.” Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

Napoleon

“Napoleon” (CREDIT: Apple)

Director: Ridley Scott

Writer: David Scarpa

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby

“Napoleon” is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” (Credit: Lionsgate)

Director: Francis Lawrence

Writers: Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt

Cast: Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Peter Dinklage, Jose Andrés Rivera and Viola Davis

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post- war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

Thanksgiving

Sony

Director: Eli Roth

Writers: Eli Roth and Jeff Rendell

Cast: Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman and Gina Gershon

After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the infamous holiday.

Trolls: Band Together

Universal Pictures

Directors: Walt Dorhn and Tim Heitz

Writers: Elizabeth Tippet and Thomas Dam

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Camila Cabello, Eric André, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, Troye Sivan, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Zosia Mamet, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, RuPaul Charles, Aino Jawo, Caroline Hjelt, Kenan Thompson, Anderson .Paak, Kunal Nayyar, Ron Funches

After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple in “Trolls: Band Together.” As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi; Don’t Look Up). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn’t seen his brothers since.

But when Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells; The Book of Mormon)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

The Holdovers

Paul Giamatti in “The Holdovers” (Credit: Seacia Pavao/Focus Features)

Director: Alexander Payne

Writer: David Hemingson

Cast: Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa

From acclaimed director Alexander Payne, “The Holdovers” follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually he forms an unlikely bond with one of them — a damaged, brainy troublemaker (newcomer Dominic Sessa) — and with the school’s head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam (Da’Vine Joy Randolph).

The Marvels

“The Marvels” (CREDIT: Walt Disney Company)

Director: Nia DaCosta

Writers: Nia DaCosta, Meghan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik

Cast: Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh and Samuel L. Jackson

In Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels,” Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

Next Goal Wins

Searchlight

Director: Taika Waititi

Writers: Taika Waititi and Iain Morris

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Kaimana, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Chris Alosio, Taika Waititi, Will Arnett, Rhys Darby

Directed by Academy Award Winner Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit,” “Thor: Ragnarok”), “Next Goal Wins” follows the American Samoa soccer team, infamous for their brutal 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001. With the World Cup Qualifiers approaching, the team hires down-on-his-luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) hoping he will turn the world’s worst soccer team around in this heartfelt underdog comedy.

Dream Scenario

A24

Director/Writer: Kristoffer Borgli

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula and Dylan Baker

Hapless family man Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. But when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom, in this wickedly entertaining comedy from writer-director Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself) and producer Ari Aster.