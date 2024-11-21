Samuel L. Jackson in Negotiations to Star in J.J. Abrams’ Next Film

Samuel L. Jackson is in negotiations to star in J.J. Abrams’ forthcoming, untitled Warner Bros. movie, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

The film stars Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega and Emma Mackey. Details about both Jackson’s role and the project in general are being kept under wraps.

Not much is known about Abrams’ new film except that it is not a time travel movie (as had been previously speculated) and that Abrams both wrote the script and will be directing. The project will be produced by Abrams and his production company Bad Robot.

The untitled movie is expected to shoot in the spring in the UK. This project will mark Abrams’ first feature as a director since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and his first original feature since 2011’s Spielberg-indebted (and Spielberg-produced) “Super 8.”

Next up for the versatile Jackson, best known to audiences as playing Nick Fury in the the Infinity Saga for Marvel Studios, has sci-fi action movie “Afterburn,” with Olga Kurylenko and Dave Bautista, and is due to shoot an action movie titled “The Beast,” for “Die Hard 2” director Renny Harlin.

Jackson is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.