San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021: Here Are All the Must-See Virtual Panels (Updating)

The programming lineup for San Diego Comic-Con 2021, which marks the second Comic-Con@Home edition of the beloved pop-culture event, is beginning to take shape. While the official schedule for the online SDCC, which runs July 23-25, won’t be released for a couple more weeks, studios and networks are beginning to announce which TV shows and movies they will be presenting via online Comic-Con@Home panels.

First to reveal their offerings was Disney Television Studios — which is comprised of 20th Television, ABC Signature and 20th Television Animation — on Thursday, including virtual panels for “The Simpsons” and “The Mysterious Benedict Society” and six more series.

San Diego Comic-Con International plans to return Comic-Con to an in-person event in the summer of 2022, with a smaller special edition convention set for Thanksgiving weekend this fall.

See below for the date, time and descriptions for all of 2021 Comic-Con@Home’s must-see TV and film-centric panels. TheWrap will add more entries as they become available.

FRIDAY, JULY 23:

3 p.m. PT — DUNCANVILLE (Produced by 20th Television Animation; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group; and Fox Entertainment) – Join the Harris family and friends for a hilarious conversation about the spectacularly average life of 15-year-old Duncan Harris on FOX’s hit animated series DUNCANVILLE. Executive producers Mike Scully & Julie Thacker-Scully, executive producer and star Amy Poehler, and stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester and Betsy Sodaro tease the rest of this season and next, and give fans a special look at an upcoming episode featuring a musical number with everyone’s favorite teacher, Mr. Mitch (voiced by Wiz Khalifa).

SATURDAY, JULY 24:

11 a.m. PT — THE SIMPSONS (Produced by Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation) – SIMPSONS SEASON 33 AND BEYOND! Join Matt Selman, Al Jean, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson, Debbie Mahan and moderator Yeardley Smith as they give you an exclusive sneak preview of Season 33! A panel of animators, writers and special surprise guests will answer your questions, tell behind-the-scenes stories, and reveal the secrets of the Springfield Cinematic Universe!

3 p.m. PT — CENTRAL PARK (Produced by 20th Television Animation) – Join co-creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard; co-creator, executive producer and voice of “Birdie,” Josh Gad; the voice of “Owen Tillerman” Leslie Odom Jr.; the voice of “Cole Tillerman;” Tituss Burgess; and producers Kelvin Yu and Steven Davis, from Apple’s musical animated series “Central Park” for the show’s ‘Con debut. The panelists discuss how they brought this harmonious series to life by merging comedy with the very brightest talent of Broadway and some of the best songwriters in the world.

4 p.m. PT — FAMILY GUY (Produced by 20th Television Animation) – Join cast Seth MacFarlane,Alex Borstein,Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Arif Zahirand executive producersRich Appel and Alec Sulkin from FOX’s hit animated comedy “Family Guy” as we celebrate 20 seasons of the series with a virtual trivia night! Watch our cast and produces compete against each other and see who knows the most about this iconic series! After, you’ll see a special sneak peek at the hilarity and hi-jinx coming up in our 20th season premiering this fall on FOX!

5 p.m. PT — AMERICAN DAD! (Produced by 20th Television Animation) – Ever wondered how your favorite “American Dad!” episodes get made? Join Matt Weitzman as he walks you through the creation of an upcoming episode of the current season airing on TBS! You’ll see a table read, featuring stars Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes and Dee Bradley Baker, followed by parts of the episode in the animatic and early stages of color!

SUNDAY, JULY 25:

11 a.m. PT — THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY (Produced by 20th Television) – Based on New York Times bestseller which Time Magazine called “one of the best young adult books of all time,” – “The Mysterious Benedict Society” has finally come to life on screens across the world this summer on Disney+! Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Join our series stars,Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Baofo, Ryan Hurst and Gia Sandhu along with executive producers & writers, Phil Hay (creator), Matt Manfredi (creator), Darren Swimmer (showrunner) and Todd Slavkin (showrunner), as they talk about all the adventures from the first season, tease what’s to come in the final two episodes and the future of the series, moderated by TV Guide Magazine’s Damian Holbrook.

12 p.m. PT — THE GREAT NORTH (Produced by 20th Television Animation) – Join us as we take a look at one of FOX’s newest animated series, already picked up for a third season, “The Great North.” Join creators and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux, executive producer Loren Bouchard and the all-star cast including Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Dulcé Sloan, Will Forte, Paul Rust and Alanis Morissette for a truly wild and hilarious Q&A including exclusive clips and breaking news on the outrageous Alaskan adventures in store for the Tobin family in the upcoming season.

3 p.m. PT — BOB’S BURGERS (Produced by 20th Television Animation) – The cast and producers of the Emmy Award-winning animated FOX series “Bob’s Burgers” are back for another virtual ‘Con breaking news about the upcoming season, showing never-before-seen footage and answering questions from a few lucky fans who get to join the zoom to ask their burning questions directly to the panelists. Join creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Nora Smith and the hilarious cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy for a panel you won’t want to miss!