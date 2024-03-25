Scarlett Johansson in Talks to Star in ‘Jurassic World’ Sequel

Scarlett Johansson is in talks to star in the new “Jurassic World” sequel at Universal and Amblin.

“Rogue One” director Gareth Edwards is set to direct.

David Koepp is penning the script, which is said to launch a new storyline.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, insiders say that the film will start a new story separate from the trilogy of “Jurassic World” films that starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and saw the eventual inclusion of “Jurassic Park” stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and B.D. Wong.

Executive vice president of production development Sara Scott and creative executive of production development Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project for the studio. Steven Spielberg will produce through Amblin alongside Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley.

The Jurassic film franchise has proven remarkably resilient at the box office, so it is unsurprising that Universal wants to continue the series. Though box office returns have declined with each new “Jurassic World” installment, all three movies – 2015’s “Jurassic World,” 2018’s “Fallen Kingdom” and 2022’s “Dominion” – managed to surpass $1 billion globally. Factoring in the original “Jurassic Park” trilogy released between 1993 and 2001, the total lifetime box office gross for the Jurassic franchise now exceeds $6 billion.

A big Hollywood star, best know for playing Black Widow, one of the core members of “The Avengers” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Johansson also bagged two Oscar nominations for her performances in “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit.” Up next, she has a voice role in Paramount’s “Transformers One,” which the studio is very bullish on.

The Insneider first reported the news.