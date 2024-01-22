‘Jurassic World 4’ Greenlit By Universal

Franchises find a way. Universal is entering development on a fourth “Jurassic World” movie with the revived series’ original screenwriter, David Koepp, writing the screenplay, studio sources confirmed to TheWrap.

While plot details are scarce, insiders say that the film will start a new storyline separate from the trilogy of “Jurassic World” films that starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and saw the eventual inclusion of “Jurassic Park” stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and B.D. Wong.

It’s not too surprising that Universal wants to keep the “Jurassic” train going. While the revived series has seen diminishing returns at the box office, all three “Jurassic World” installments — the first in 2015, “Fallen Kingdom” in 2018 and “Dominion” in 2022 — passed $1 billion at the global box office. Combined with the three “Jurassic Park” films released between 1993 and 2001, the franchise has amassed over $6 billion in lifetime grosses.

Executive Vice President of Production Development Sara Scott and Creative Executive of Production Development Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project for the Studio. Steven Spielberg will produce through Amblin alongside Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley.

Koepp has been a veteran of franchise screenwriting, having written the scripts for Tom Cruise’s first “Mission: Impossible” film, Tobey Maguire’s “Spider-Man,” and the “Indiana Jones” films “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” and “Dial of Destiny.” His most recent film is Steven Soderbergh’s ghost story “Presence,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this past weekend.

Koepp is repped by CAA. The project was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.