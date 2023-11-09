‘Jurassic World: Chaos Theory’ Animated Sequel Series to Launch in 2024 on Netflix (Video)

Steven Spielberg executive produces alongside Colin Trevorrow and Frank Marshall

“Jurassic World” is back and better than ever for a new TV series, documenting a new era of chaos.

Steven Spielberg will executive produce the next chapter of the “Jurassic World” TV universe in a new Netflix animated series, titled “Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.”

The official logline is as follows: “After the park has closed, after the kingdom has fallen, a new era of chaos begins.” The new show is slated to launch in 2024 on the streamer.

In addition to Spielberg, executive producers for “Jurassic World: Chaos Theory” include Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley, with Kreamer and Hammersley also serving as showrunners for the series. Hailing from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, DreamWorks Animation serves as the animation studio for the show.

Jurassic World Dominion
“Chaos Theory” marks the second animated series within the “Jurassic World” franchise, with “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” being the first.

“Camp Cretaceous,” which ran for five seasons on Netflix, followed six teens who are forced to band together when dinosaurs break out of captivity at their state-of-the-art adventure camp. Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow and Frank Marshall also served as EPs on the series with Kreamer serving as the showrunner.

The show featured a main voice cast that included “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega, Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Ryan Potter and Raini Rodriguez.

Beginning with the 1993 original film, titled “Jurassic Park,” the “Jurassic” film series includes sequels “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” (1997), “Jurassic Park III,” (2001), “Jurassic World” (2015), “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)” and 2022 release “Jurassic World Dominion.”

Spielberg directed the first two movies, “Jurassic Park” and “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” while Trevorrow helmed both “Jurassic World” and “Jurassic World Dominion.”

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

