Scarlett Johansson Has Tried to Get Into the ‘Jurassic Park’ Franchise for 15 Years: ‘I Would Happily Die Immediately’

Scarlett Johansson fans know that the Marvel star has been a “Jurassic Park” fan for years. But it wasn’t until Johansson’s latest appearance on “The Tonight Show” that the actor revealed just how long she’s been trying to break into Steven Spielberg’s world of onscreen dinosaurs.

“I have been trying to get into the franchise for like 15 years, like really to do anything at all,” Johansson told Fallon Monday night. “I mean, I would happily die immediately.”

In June, Johansson confirmed that she will be starring in the fourth “Jurassic World” movie. The currently untitled film is set to premiere in 2025 and will be the seventh film in the “Jurassic Park” franchise. In addition to Johansson, the movie will star Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Mahershala Ali, Luna Blaise and David Iacono.

The star revealed that they’re currently filming the upcoming dino-saga in Thailand. When Fallon asked Johansson if she was “pinching” herself over her casting, she immediately shot back, “Yes, 100%.”

Scarlett Johansson on “The Tonight Show” (Photo Credit: NBC)

“So if every single shot of the movie I’m like this,” Johansson said, pretending to eagerly grin. “They’re like, ‘No, fear. Fear is in your eyes.’”

Johansson repeatedly said that she and Fallon “manifested” her casting last time she was on “The Tonight Show.” When the “Her” star was on the NBC late night show in late 2023, Fallon asked her to name the best gift she had ever received. Johansson revealed it was “Jurassic Park” pup tent that she was given when she was around seven years old. As a child, Johansson set the tent up in her sister’s room and “slept in it for like a year or something.”

“I remember the velociraptors shining through in the middle of the night, and that comforted me,” Johansson said Monday night.