A Hulu reality series focusing on Sean “Diddy” Combs and his family is no longer happening after multiple women sued the rapper for alleged past sexual assaults.

An individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap on Wednesday that the show was in the early stages and is “no longer in production.” It was being produced for Hulu by James Corden’s production company Fulwell 73, which is also behind “The Kardashians.”

In the fourth and most recent lawsuit, which was filed against Combs, a Jane Doe claims that the Bad Boy Entertainment founder was one of several men who assaulted her as part of a gang rape in 2003 when she was only 17.

Combs has denied all the “sickening allegations” and that he will fight to clear his name. In the meantime, the multiple accusations prompted him to step down from his position as chairman of the Revolt TV network, which he co-founded in 2013.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” Diddy said in a statement last week. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.”

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” the musician continued. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.

Last month, R&B singer Cassandra Ventura, known professionally as Cassie, accused Combs of raping her and beating her for a decade. The music mogul settled with Ventura the day after she filed her lawsuit for an undisclosed sum.

The suits were filed under New York City’s Adults Survivors Act, which lifted the usual statute of limitations on sex crimes.

Because of the act, several women have came forward to sue Axl Rose, former Bad Boy president Harve Pierre, Jamie Foxx, Russell Brand, Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine, music executive L.A. Reid and Cuba Gooding Jr. for sexual assaults that happened, in some cases, decades ago, in New York.