A lawsuit filed Wednesday accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in 2003.

This marks the fourth sexual assault allegation against the music mogul in the past month. The plaintiff has chosen to go by Jane Doe to remain anonymous. The Wigdor LLP suit also names Harve Pierre, the president of Mr. Combs’ company, Bad Boy Entertainment in addition to a third individual defendant, dubbed the “Third Assailant,” as well as two responsible corporate entities.

“As alleged in the complaint, Defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs’ studio,” Douglas H. Wigdor, founding partner of Wigdor LLP. “The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life.”

The newest lawsuit was filed under the New York City statute against gender-motivated violence, which has been extended like several other sexual assault statutes to allow suits that would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” Diddy said in a statement. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.”

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” the musician continued. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

R&B singer Cassandra Ventura, known as Cassie, accused Combs of raping her and beating her for a decade in a lawsuit filed last month. Another suit accused Pierre of grooming and sexually assaulting his former assistant.

“Seeing two other women bravely speak out against Mr. Combs and Mr. Pierre, respectively, gave Ms. Doe the confidence to tell her story as well,” the lawsuit states.

Combs settled Ventura’s lawsuit just a day after the filing. But shortly after that, he faced two new accusations of sexual assault in separate lawsuits filed Thursday in New York by two women who accused the rapper-producer of rape and abuse in incidents alleged to have happened in 1990.

Combs denied the accusations of the two newer lawsuits via his spokespersons. Both were filed on the day New York’s Adult Suvivors Act expired. The law allowed victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to file claims that would otherwise be past the statute of limitations for sexual crimes.

The first of the two lawsuits, filed by Joi Dickerson-Neal, says that she was assaulted by Diddy in 1991 while she was a student at Syracuse University. The second lawsuit, filed by an anonymous Jane Doe, names Combs and R&B singer Aaron Hall as defendants. According to that suit, the two men sexually assulted the Jane Doe and a friend of hers in an incident that took place either in 1990 or 1991. Later, the lawsuit alleges, Combs also physically assaulted her.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.