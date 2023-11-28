Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Steps Down as Chairman of Revolt TV Network Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Sean Combs, the rapper best known as Diddy, stepped down from his position as chairman of the Revolt TV network this week, after he was hit with multiple allegations of sexual assault.

“Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt,” the company said in a statement posted to Instagram. “While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”

The first lawsuit against the rapper came on November 16, from fellow artist — and Diddy’s longtime girlfriend — Cassie, who alleged in a federal civil lawsuit that she was repeatedly physically and sexually abused from the time they started dating when she was 19.

Combs denied the allegations, but settled that suit just one day later.

Just over a week later, two more suits were filed against Diddy, with two different women accusing Combs of rape and abuse in incidents alleged to have happened in 1990 and 1991.

Both lawsuits were filed on the expiration day of New York’s Adult Suvivors Act, a law that allowed victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to file claims that would otherwise be past the statute of limitations for sexual crimes.

“Our focus has always been one that reflects our commitment to the collective journey of Revolt,” the company’s statement on Tuesday continued. “One that is not driven by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating and championing our culture — and that continues.”