‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2025 Adds Alanis Morissette, Reneé Rapp, Blake Shelton and More

ABC’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration just got a little bit bigger. “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025” added several additional performers to its lineup, including Alanis Morissette, Reneé Rapp and Blake Shelton.

The West Coast Party will feature a performance by Morissette. That leg of the celebration will also feature guest starring performances from Reneé Rapp, Dasha, Fat Joe, Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh, Ernest, HARDY, Kesha, Laufey, Natasha Bedingfield and T-Pain. DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live! starring Ja Rule will also be part of the party. Based on DJ Cassidy’sTV show of the same name, the program involves the legendary DJ handing over the microphone to iconic stars in the world of rap and R&B.

It won’t just be the West Coast celebrating this year. Blake Shelton will perform from Las Vegas, Luis Fonsi from his native Puerto Rico, and TLC will be part of the already star-studded Times Square lineup in New York. TLC will join previously announced Times Square performers Megan Moroney, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Lenny Kravitz, Teddy Swims, Cody Johnson and Thomas Rhett.

Finally, ABC will close out 2024 with a performance from eight-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood, who will highlight some of her biggest hits just before midnight.

The special will once again be hosted by Ryan Seacrest, marking his 20th year helming the special. This time around, he will be joined in Times Square by global superstar Rita Ora. Additionally, Dayanara Torres will return as co-host in Puerto Rico.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025” will air live on ABC Tuesday, Dec. 31 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. It will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.