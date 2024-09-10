Ryan Seacrest Kicks Off ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Tenure by Calling It His Dream Job | Video

The busiest man in Hollywood can officially add another job to his résumé. Ryan Seacrest kicked off his “Wheel of Fortune” hosting duties on Monday after being picked to replace longtime host Pat Sajak.

“And now, together for the first time, here are the stars of our show, Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White,” announcer Jim Thornton said atop of the episode.

After briefly exchanging niceties with his new co-host, the “American Idol” star then took his spot in front of the wheel and his inaugural trio of contestants.

“I still can’t believe my luck being here with you tonight to continue this legacy of this incredible show with all of you and, of course, my good friend Vanna White,” Seacrest began. “Thank you for the very warm welcome.”

“Hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is a dream job. I’ve been a fan of this show since I was a kid watching it in Atlanta with my family. And I know how special it is that ‘Wheel’ has been in your living rooms for the past 40 years,” he continued. “I’m just so grateful to be invited in. I also know I have some very big shoes to fill. So, let’s play ‘Wheel of Fortune.’”

The Season 42 premiere comes three months after Sajak exited the role he held for over four decades (Seacrest was announced as his replacement a year prior in June 2023).

“It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade,” he said in his June farewell episode. “I’ve always felt that the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope — just a game.”

“But gradually, it became more than that. A place where kids learn their letters, where people from other countries hone their English skills, where families came together along with friends, and neighbors, and entire generations,” Sajak continued. “What an honor to have played even a small part in all that. Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

“Wheel of Fortune” airs weeknights in syndication.