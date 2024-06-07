Vanna White couldn’t quite hold back tears saying goodbye to Pat Sajak after doing 8,000 episodes of “Wheel of Fortune” together.

Sajak — who became an institution over the years as the game show host — will air his final episode of “Wheel” Friday night. In celebration, White taped a pre-recorded video message looking back at their 41 years’ worth of memories.

“When I first started I was so green,” she says. “You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am.”

White added that while growing up in front of the camera with Sajak brought “milestones and life events,” it’s the behind-the-scenes moments she cherishes most. The travel, watching their kids grow up, the countless meals, and the laughter and tears stand at the front of her mind.

“What an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you,” she continued, tearing up. “As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by. You’re like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore.”

White concluded, “I love you Pat.”

Sajak has been with the show since 1981. His announcement that he’d be stepping away from “Wheel” came back in June 2023.

“Well, the time has come,” Sajak wrote in a statement posted to X when first breaking the news. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Although his hosting duties will soon be done, Sajak isn’t fully separating from the show. He plans to stay on as a consultant for three more years.