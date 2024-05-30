Pat Sajak was quick to comfort Tavaris Williams after the “Wheel of Fortune” contestant went viral for giving a very NSFW answer. According to Williams, the host “made me feel so great” about it.

In the category of “phrase,” the answer was actually “This is the best” but Williams initially guessed “right in the butt,” prompting laughter from his fellow players and the crowd. The moment quickly went viral when it aired, prompting Jimmy Kimmel to track Williams down and bring him onto his show on Wednesday night.

Kimmel offered his own comfort to Williams, saying that it was “a great answer,” regardless of whether Pat Sajak deemed it correct.

“Pat was the best, he made me feel so great about that at the break,” Williams immediately replied.

Naturally, Kimmel was curious as to what Sajak could’ve said to lessen the embarrassment.

“He said, you know, ‘We’ll find a tactful way of editing it. I don’t know how, but we’ll do it!’” Williams explained.

Of course, Kimmel couldn’t resist poking fun at the answer, asking Williams if “right in the butt” is a phrase he uses often, considering how quickly it sprang to mind. The late-night host then offered a new puzzle — the phrase was “all hands on d_ck,” with Williams only needing to solve it.

“You’re the worst, Jimmy,” Williams said with a laugh, before confirming the answer was “all hands on deck.”

You can watch Williams’ full appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.