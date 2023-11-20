Kesha changed the opening lyrics to her 2009 No. 1 hit “Tik Tok” at her Saturday concert in the wake of Cassie’s lawsuit against Diddy.

The singer took the stage at Hollywood Palladium to perform the song, in which she originally sings, “Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ like P. Diddy.” Concert attendees captured her lyric change to “Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ just like me.”

R&B singer Cassie (whose full name is Cassandra Ventura) filed a lawsuit against Diddy, who she dated, accusing the rapper of sexual assault and abuse including rape. The federal lawsuit, filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by the hip-hop mogul’s longtime labelmate and former girlfriend, alleged repeated physical and sexual abuse from the beginning of their romantic relationship, when she was 19 years old.

The former couple agreed on an out-of-court settlement for the suit just a day after it was filed by Cassie.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support,” Ventura said in a statement.

“We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love,” Diddy, whose full name is Sean Combs, said in a separate statement.

In a prior statement before the settlement, obtained by TheWrap, Ventura said, “After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

Ventura’s attorney Douglas Wigdor said, “I am very proud of Ms. Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit. She ought to be commended for doing so.”

Combs “vehemently” denied the allegations through a spokesperson, both before and after the settlement.

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” Combs’ lawyer Ben Brafman wrote. “Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

