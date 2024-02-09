Near the end of Thursday night’s episode of his Fox News show, Sean Hannity took a moment to acknowledge that all the claims made about a man who was viciously assaulted, live on-air, by members of the nonprofit vigilante group Guardian Angels, were false.

“Before we go tonight, I want to talk about Curtis Sliwa’s appearance on this show on Tuesday night, when members of the Guardian Angels stopped a man, and the police were called,” Hannity said.

“Now, Curtis said the man was a migrant and that he was shoplifting. Fox News has since spoken to the NYPD. Apparently, the statements made by Curtis that the man is a migrant is not true. And the man was given a summons for disorderly conduct,” Hannity continued.

“Today, Curtis Sliwa acknowledged to the Washington Post that the man has not been charged with shoplifting. And Curtis said in part, ‘I shouldn’t have been listening to the crowd. That was my mistake. I should not have had that knee-jerk reaction.’ Again, on this show, we always want to set the record straight,” Hannity concluded.

On Tuesday, Hannity interviewed Curtis Sliwa, a former Republican NYC mayoral candidate who also founded the Guardian Angels. The conversation in part concerned Sliwa’s opposition to providing migrants with prepaid debit cards to buy food. (As Spectrum News NY reported last year, the overwhelming majority of migrants in the city are asylum seekers living there legally.)

During the chat Sliwa claimed Guardian Angels had “taken down” a “migrant” who was caught shoplifting and “resisted” them, at which point the camera panned over to several members beating the man and appearing to steal his shoes. When the camera turned away, Sliwa joked about the violence and about the perception the victim was from another country.

It has since come out that every single claim made on-air about the assault victim was a falsehood. Though his identity has not been made public, police have confirmed that he is a New Yorker who lives in The Bronx, and was not shoplifting.

According to the Associated Press, when police arrived, the man was accused of trying to disrupt the interview and issued a summons for disorderly conduct. Notably Sliwa, who is not a law enforcement officer or deputy, didn’t make any such accusation on-air. NYPD are now investigating the Guardian Angels over the attack.

Watch the clip below:

