A Fox News interview with Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa took an ugly turn on Tuesday night when host Sean Hannity asked Sliwa to pan the camera to capture the group “taking down one of the migrant guys” in Times Square in New York.

Sliwa, who lost the most recent New York mayoral race to Eric Adams, had been criticizing Adams’ decision to give prepaid debit cards to migrants in the city as part of a food program.

“Well, in fact, our guys have just taken down one of the migrant guys right here on the corner of 42nd and 7th while all this has taken place. They’ve taken over,” Sliwa told Hannity, who asked them to pan their camera to catch the “takedown.”

The incident, in which several Guardian Angels surrounded a man in a hoodie, knocked him down and appeared to take his shoes, aired live on Fox News.

The network cut away from the scene, but when Sliwa was back on air, he claimed that the man they had detained had been shoplifting. You can watch his description of the assault in the video above.

“The Guardian Angels spotted him, stopped him, he resisted, and let’s just say we gave him a little pain compliance,” Sliwa said. “His mother, back in Venezuela, felt the vibrations. He is sucking concrete. The cops scraped him off the asphalt. He’s on his way to jail.”

The incident follows the Jan. 27 assault of two NYPD officers, which was caught on camera. Yohenry Brito, 24 was indicted by a grand jury in the attack.

Sliwa, who in 1979 founded the group that have often been called vigilantes, lamented that the man would not be going to jail.



“We’ve got to take 42nd Street back, Sean,” Sliwa said. “These illegals think they own this street. They think they rule the night. This is our country. If they can’t abide by the rules, then we’re going to kick them back from where they came.”

Sliwa added, “We’ve got to fight for what we know is right. You saw a little bit of this.”

Fox nNws labeled the first video “Guardian Angels stop a migrant attack in NYC,” but outlets like The Huffington Post called it “shocking.”

Andrew Lawerence of Media Matters shared the clip to X with the caption, “What the f–k did I just watch?” One woman replied, “In pre-Trump America, Sean Hannity would be fired for this, @FoxNews this is sick even for you guys.”

Fox News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.