Seine Pictures Shines a Spotlight on First-Time and Female Directors: ‘We’re Being a Part of This Positive Change’

Seine Pictures turned 12 this year, and to mark the occasion, the upstart, Latino-led production company released three films in 2024: the 2024 Cinema for Peace Award-winning documentary, “Invisible Nation”; “La Cocina,” starring Rooney Mara and Raul Briones, which premiered in North America at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival in June; and “Mistura,” an original period drama from Ricardo de Montreuil set in company founder Ivan Orlic’s home country.

“Having three films in one year for a company our size is quite an achievement that we’re very proud of and have worked very hard to achieve,” Orlic told TheWrap for our latest Office With a View Q&A.