Selena Gomez Cries Laughing as She Recalls a Molly Shannon Moment on the ‘Only Murders’ Set | Video

Selena Gomez couldn’t contain her laughter as she shared that comedian Molly Shannon “farted in Meryl (Streeps) face” while filming for “Only Murders in the Building.”

“She farted in Meryl’s face, I was like ‘what’s going on here?’ ” the actress said through her tears. “I don’t even know … if there’s a good take because every take I would break, she was improvising and just giving it her all and it was perfect every time. It was perfect,” she continued.

Gomez joined Martin Short, the creator of the hit series, on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday to discuss “Only Murders in the Building” ahead of its season four release. Short was filling in as a guest host while Kimmel takes his annual summer break.

Short shared that the upcoming season is full of guest stars, his favorite being the ones “that [Gomez] couldn’t get through scenes with.”

According to Short, Gomez even breaks character in the final cut of the scene she shared with Shannon — she couldn’t keep her composure as he explained the scenario to the audience.

“There is a scene where Molly Shannon comes in and has to curse all the actors in the scene out, she’s drunk, and in the final cut, which I’ve seen, you’re also laughing … look at you you’re crying right now!” he said.

“Only Murders In The Building” follows the story of “three strangers who live in the same New York City apartment building and share an obsession with true crime – suddenly find themselves embroiled in a murder,” as stated in the logline. Gomez is also a producer.

Season Four will premiere on Hulu August 27th