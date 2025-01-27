Megyn Kelly Calls Selena Gomez a ‘Sick Person’ for Crying Over Mass Deportations on Instagram | Video

Megyn Kelly thinks Selena Gomez is “unwell” for posting a since-deleted video to Instagram of her crying over mass deportations happening in the United States under President Donald Trump.

During a Monday segment of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the podcast host went after the “Emilia Perez” star for posting to her social media a video of her in tears and featuring a Mexican flag emoji after reports of 954 ICE raids happening nationwide.

“She’s unwell. Obviously, this is an unwell person,” Kelly said. “And by the way, anybody who takes their phone, works up in tears and posts a video of themselves crying into their phone is sick. That’s a sick person. Tears happen. They tend to happen privately. If they happen publicly, I think you should quickly move on and recover. But I don’t understand the person who works it and tries to squeeze out more tears to make themselves look extra sad. ‘I’m really sad. I know I have hundreds of millions [followers], but I hate this country.’”

Watch Kelly’s breakdown below:

The host added, “She deleted it after her fans taught her that the majority of the country stands behind these policies, but I’m sure she was shocked to get any blowback whatsoever.”

Gomez’s team did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

In Gomez’s now-deleted post, the actress starts by apologizing before breaking down into sobs.

“All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand,” Gomez said. “I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

She then took to social media again with a second message on her Instagram stories, saying, “Apparently it’s not OK to show empathy for people.”

Watch the full “Megyn Kelly Show” clip above.