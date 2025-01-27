Selena Gomez Sobs Over Mass Deportations in Since-Deleted Video: ‘All My People Are Getting Attacked’ | Video

The singer and actress’ words come after ICE arrested 956 people as part of President Trump’s crackdown: “I don’t know what to do”

Selena Gomez (Getty Images, Instagram: @selenagomez)
Selena Gomez (Getty Images, Instagram: @selenagomez)

Selena Gomez posted – and then deleted – a video of her sobbing over the mass deportations that have taken place in President Donald Trump’s first week back in office as part of his crackdown on illegal immigration.

“I’m sorry,” the “Emilia Perez” star said in a caption on a video she uploaded to social media Monday. A Mexican flag emoji appeared on the screen, as Gomez is of Mexican and Italian descent.

Read Next
Deportations Must Focus On Criminals, Says GOP Congressman Tony Gonzales

“All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand,” Gomez continue. “I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

She then took to social media again with a second message on her Instagram stories, saying, “Apparently it’s not OK to show empathy for people.”

Gomez’s words come after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 956 people in a nationwide raid. Per 2024 data from Pew Research, foreign-born population in the U.S. has reached a record number of 47.8 million in 2023, which is an increase of 1.6 million from 2022 and is now the largest jump in more than 20 years.

Read Next
Trump Appoints Fox News Contributor Tom Homan as Incoming 'Border Czar'

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments