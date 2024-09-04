Selma Blair Declares She Stands ‘With Israel’ and ‘With the Hostages’

Selma Blair, best known for her roles in “Cruel Intentions” and “Legally Blonde,” is speaking out in support of Israel in a new video.

“About a year ago after Oct. 7, there was a chance for the world to see what terrorists were capable of, and so much of the world, especially where I live in California, doesn’t seem to see this tragedy and the truth of what is happening,” Blair said in a windy video posted to her Instagram story. “I stand with Israel. I stand with the hostages. I stand with their families — mothers, sisters, friends. These are innocent people who have been in hell and then murdered.”

She went on to say that the “Jihadists, the radicals, the extreme” whom she described as “terrorists” run Gaza.

“That is who so many people are filling the streets with, praising. Something very wrong is happening here, and I stand with all the families, and I stand with all of us who care for peace and human life. I’m with you,” Blair said. The actor then concluded her video by saying, “Am Yisrael Chai” — a widely used phrase that means “The people of Israel live” and is the title of a Jewish solidarity anthem — as well as “God bless America.”

Blair first made her support of Israel known in February when she said, “Deport all these terrorist supporting goons” in a video that was quickly taken down. The actor later apologized for Islamophobic comments made in that post. She also co-signed a letter asking for the Emmys to rescind the nomination of Palestinian journalist and activist Bisan Owda’s documentary, “It’s Bisan from Gaza and I’m Still Alive.”

During Hamas’ cross-border attack on Oct. 7, the terrorist organization took more than 200 people hostage. On Sunday, the bodies of six of those hostages were recovered in an underground tunnel in Gaza. It was determined that they had been killed “a short while” ago before being found.