Comedian and former “The Daily Show” correspondent Hasan Minhaj has been tapped to headline the closing night of 2024’s iteration of SeriesFest, dubbed Season 10, alongside a bevy of panels devoted to episodic storytelling.

The Denver-hosted festival returns May 1-5, and Minhaj will headline the Red Rocks Amphitheater on the closing night, May 5.

The festival will also host a panel dedicated to the legacy of “Grey’s Anatomy” with showrunner Meg Marinis and actors James Pickens Jr, Kevin McKidd and Caterina Scorsone in attendance.

There will also be a gala marking the 10th anniversary of the festival on Friday, May 3, which will honor Shondaland & Betsy Beers, SAG-AFTRA and Minnie Driver.

SAG-AFTRA will be given the Luminaries in Television award, Shondaland and Betsy Beers will receive the Impact in Television award and Minnie Driver is getting the Excellence in Acting award ahead of the debut of her new Starz series “Serpent Queen.”

SeriesFest: Season 10 will feature a diverse array of screenings, panels, workshops, and networking opportunities, providing a platform for emerging voices and established creators alike. The full programming lineup will be announced at a later date.

SeriesFest: Season 10 badges and Soiree Tickets are available here.