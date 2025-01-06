Sesame Workshop Taps Joseph Giraldi as Chief Operating Officer

Sesame Workshop, the non-profit that produces “Sesame Street,” has appointed former IMAX and HBO executive Joseph Giraldi as its new chief operating officer.

Giraldi, who is set to report to CEO Sherrie Westin, will be responsible for oveerseeing the organization’s operational strategy to continue creating educational media, initiatives, and products.

“Sesame Workshop has been using the power of media to bring quality early education to children around the globe for more than 55 years, and in this rapidly changing media environment, Joseph’s deep expertise in digital strategy and business development will be a huge asset going forward,” Westin said in a statement. “He has a proven track record in media and technology and is highly regarded as both an innovative and empathetic leader. I’m excited to partner with him to ensure that Sesame Workshop is positioned to deliver on our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder for decades to come.

Giraldi joins as the company looks for a new home for the long-running children’s show after HBO and Max opted not to renew an output deal for new episodes as it pivots to focus more on adult and family programming. The library for “Sesame Street” will still be available on the platforms through 2027.

Giraldi is the co-founder of CJBK Media Group, a consulting firm that provides strategic planning to nonprofit, corporate and start0up organizations to drive growth through storytelling, technology and partnerships. He is also an adjunct professor in the Entertainment, Media, and Technology Program at NYU Stern School of Business.

In addition to helping drive business growth at companies including IMAX, Time Inc. and IBM, he previously served in various roles at Paramount’s Smithsonian Channel for twelve years, including as executive vice president of digital media and strategy, where he led global marketing, growth strategy and execution, including the build-out of foundational operational and organizational structures to lead the company’s international digital and product portfolio.

He also led the the vision, strategy and execution of HBO’s expansion into digital content and emerging platforms as its director of digital distribution and strategic partnerships.

“What I admire most about Sesame Workshop is the organization’s sense of purpose and long history of making a meaningful difference in the lives of children,” said Giraldi. “Five decades ago, it used the cutting-edge medium of the time, television, to transform the way children learned and prepared for success in school and life. Today, the Workshop continues its legacy of innovation at a critical time when its mission has never been more needed. I look forward to working with the team to help carry on this incredible legacy.”