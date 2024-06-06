Seth Meyers is fully aware that Trump supporters and haters of the NBC show criticize his material for boiling down solely to “orange man bad.” So, on Wednesday night’s episode of “Late Night,” Meyers addressed them directly.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers once again read off Trump’s guilty verdict on felony fraud charges, delighting in just being able to say the words “Donald Trump is a convicted felon.”

“And that’s just a fact,” Meyers said happily. “It’s not an exaggeration, it’s not an ad hominem attack, it’s true words.”

But then, he turned his attention to those who are mad about his consistent coverage and takedowns of Trump.

“You know, fans of Trump often criticize a show like this one, saying the entirety of the material is ‘orange man bad,’” Meyers said. “Orange man not just bad, orange man convicted by a jury of his peers. Orange man month bad? Yes. Orange man have bad, bad month.”

The late night host then moved on to mocking Trump supporters who are trying to convince people that the guilty verdict will actually help his campaign, while still complaining during nearly every TV appearance they make that the trial was unfair.

He was particularly amused by Fox News host Jesse Watters, who suggested that prison time specifically would help Trump, by asking “you ever seen the prison bodies on inmates?”

“What an interesting question that I hope you’ve never asked within 500 feet of a school,” Meyers joked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.