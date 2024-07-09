Seth Meyers Shreds Trump’s Attempt to Distance Himself From Project 2025: ‘A Flagrant Lie’ | Video

Seth Meyes shredded Donald Trump’s attempt to distance himself from Project 2025 by “shamelessly pretending he has no idea what it is.”

Project 2025 represents a far-right plan of action for what would happen should Trump earn reelection in November. Chief among those plans is an increase to executive power, a crack down on abortion rights and making pornography illegal.

“So now Trump is trying to distance himself from his own radical agenda,” Meyers said. “Of course, it won’t surprise you to learn that Trump’s claims that he knows nothing about Project 2025 was a flagrant lie.”

The late night host later added, “I do have a hard time believing that Trump flipped through a 900 page document and picked the parts he didn’t like. This is a guy who can’t get through three words on a teleprompter without his brain exploding. The only way you could get Trump to read about a plan to ban pornography is if you hid it inside some pornography.”

Trump denied knowledge of Project 2025 on his Truth Social account July 5. He wrote:

“I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things that they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

“Man you almost made it and then right at the end you had to go and wish them luck,” Meyers said after reading the message. “It was like in World War II when Churchill famously said, ‘we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the seas, we shall hope the best man wins.’”

Meyers pointed out through reports that Trump’s aides are involved and his superPACs are running ads on Project 2025 despite the Republican nominee’s attempts to distance himself from the plan.

“The only way Trump could be any more directly linked to Project 2025 is if he sold it as a companion piece with his Bibles,” Meyers said.

Watch the entire Meyers clip below: